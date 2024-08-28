Care2U Promotes Lon Hecht to CEO to Drive Expansion of High-Acuity Care in the Home

PLAINVIEW, N.Y., Aug. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Care2U, a leading provider of hospital-level care in the home, is pleased to announce the promotion of Lon Hecht to Chief Executive Officer. Lon joined the company in November 2023 as Chief Growth Officer and has since demonstrated exceptional leadership in driving Care2U's mission of enabling patients the ability to heal in the comfort of their home.

Lon Hecht brings over 25 years of healthcare industry experience to his new role. Prior to joining Care2U, Lon served as the Senior Vice President of Growth for Optum Home and Community Care, where he played a pivotal role in expanding the reach and impact of companies such as naviHealth, Landmark Health, and Optum at Home. His career also includes key leadership positions at Utilize Health, Teladoc Health, and eviCore Healthcare, highlighting his expertise in value-based care and his extensive connections across payor and provider markets.

"When I first joined Care2U as the Chief Growth Officer, I recognized that we had something truly special," Lon said. "The appeal of this opportunity lies in the win-win alignment of value for both patients and payers. Patients benefit from receiving high-quality care in the comfort of their own homes, reducing the risks associated with traditional hospitalizations. At the same time, payers enjoy the advantages of a lower cost structure, significantly less expensive than an ER or inpatient care journey. Now, as I step into the role of CEO, I am eager to focus on growing our exceptional clinical model and expanding into new markets. This is the direction the market is moving, and we are well positioned for growth."

Under Lon's leadership, Care2U will continue to focus on expanding its hospital-at-home services, offering patients and partners greater access to acute and transitional care services in home settings. Lon's deep understanding of the healthcare landscape and his proven track record in driving exponential growth make him an invaluable asset to Care2U's future.

About Care2U

Care2U is a leading provider of high-acuity care in the home, specializing in delivering hospital-level care in the comfort of patients' homes. By focusing on innovative care models and a patient-centered approach, Care2U aims to improve healthcare outcomes, reduce costs, and enhance the quality of life for patients. For more information, please visit www.care2u.com .

