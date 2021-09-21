Care4 Software and Fair Futures of New York City Create Integrated Solution for Coalition of 26 New York Foster Care Agencies

EDMONDS, Wash. and NEW YORK, Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Care4 Software, the premier software platform for evidenced-based treatment practices have partnered with Fair Futures, an evidence-based treatment model for a coalition of child welfare agencies, non-profits, foundations, advocates, and young adults. Fair Futures successfully launched the model citywide at all 26 foster care agencies in December 2019.

Care4 Software Fair Futures

The partnership ensures that Fair Futures can manage cases within each of the 26 agencies much more efficiently by providing foster youth access to long-term coaching and robust academic, career development, and independent living support. This strategy has proven to increase graduation rates and post-secondary enrollment to help youth find a pathway to becoming successful adults. With Care4, mentors at Fair Futures can optimize their approach by focusing on options that make the most sense based on where youth are in their journey, from housing option to financial aid for postsecondary education.

How Care4 Helps

Care4 Software offers a full-featured platform that eliminates risky development cycles and virtually eliminates redundant clerical work that can compound clinical treatment times. Rather than spending a year in development to find out the viability of a system, Care4 allows Fair Futures to immediately begin on a proven technology platform.

Led by Ericka Francois and the Fair Furfures Youth Advisory Board she directs, the campaign to implement Care4 has also eased the burden of compliance for Fair Futures with the Administration of Child Services (ACS) by standardizing funding reports across all 26 agencies, a practice normally done manually.

"We are thrilled to be able to help Fair Futures in their mission to provide meaningful mentorships with the foster youth of New York City," says Julian King, CEO of Care4 Software. "Our commitment to Fair Futures goes beyond simply providing a software solution. Our aim is to empower these agencies to guide and monitor the progress of these youth without Fair Futures staff having to spend time on repetitive data entry tasks. More importantly, Fair Futures now has the ability to guide their teams step-by-step through the model's process to help ensure successful outcomes."

Care4 In Action

The Office of Youth Development at HeartShare St. Vincent's Services empowers a growing team of directors and coaches to guide students through various stages of academic development through "ADP-The American Dream Program".

With Care4 Software in place, HeartShare is now able to easily track students through the program's predefined steps as they move toward their educational goals. "Before we began using the Care4 platform, our system was in chaos, with tracking data dispersed across a multitude of spreadsheets," says Dawnasia Freeman, Director of Education at HeartShare's Office of Youth Development.

"With Care4," she adds "we've not only become more efficient as an agency, but we also now have visibility into case files we simply didn't have before. To be able to see the history, the progress, and the direction of our students all in one place within the Care4 platform is powerful. We're able to communicate between departments in ways that simply weren't possible before. Now we have a wealth of meaningful data at our fingertips."

About Care4 Software

For more than a decade, Care4 Software has been developing software solutions for clients and partners around the globe. We continue to help evidence-based practices streamline their workflows, manage their caseloads, and manage their organizations more efficiently. For more information, visit www.care4software.com.

About Fair Futures

Fair Futures is a youth-led advocacy movement and coalition of 100+ organizations and

foundations advocating for all young people in New York City's foster care system to have

access to the long-term, comprehensive supports they need to achieve their potential. The Fair

Futures model has been implemented across all 26 foster care agencies in New York City.

www.fairfuturesny.org

CONTACT

Ken Whelan

Care4 Software

(206) 910-0965

[email protected]

SOURCE Care4 Software