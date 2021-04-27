Care4 Software and Homeboy Industries Create Solution for Evidenced-Based Rehabilitation

EDMONDS, Wash. and LOS ANGELES, April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Care4 Software, the premier software platform for evidenced-based treatment practices has partnered with Homeboy Industries, the premiere gang rehabilitation and re-entry program, to do more to empower former gang members to reclaim their lives.

Homeboy Industries has stood for decades as a beacon of hope in Los Angeles, offering community, love and kinship to over 10,000 former gang members annually. In an effort to make positive change in these men and women's lives, Homeboy Industries provides services such as parenting classes, anger management and tattoo removal to support their re-entry, and as they integrate back into their families and the workforce, with newfound confidence and stability.

Streamlining data processes to enable effective treatment has always been a challenge for mental health workers and clinicians. Care4 Software, led by founder and CEO, Julian King, is committed to understanding and accommodating these complex workflows to help create a more integrated, intuitive, and effective approach to treatment.

"Homeboy Industries is a great model for what can be done when an agency stays committed to the needs of the community they serve," says King. "Where we fit into this story is in our shared vision of helping to organize the good work the program is already delivering. We ensure that everything in the treatment and rehabilitation cycle is as efficient as it can possibly be. That enables the clinicians and other healthcare personnel to spend their valuable time with clients, not on redundant paperwork."

With Care4, Homeboy Industries now manages case work in a much more effective way. On-site training through Care4 Coaches ensures that the onboarding process for Homeboy Industry employees helps in transitioning from the old approach to the new Care4 implementation. "We're extremely proud of our track-record in making sure that our partners are well-trained before they completely convert to the new way of handling their programs," King continues. "We continue to develop software that's intuitive and easy to use. Guiding partners through every step of the process reduces the burden that comes with transition. Saving everyone time guarantees an enthusiastic adoption."

In addition, the Care4 Software mobile application will allow Homeboy's remote workforce to capture case data in the field, quickly and easily, without having to be in the office or in front of a computer.

"The ability to capture interactions with nothing more than a picture," says King, "will make a huge impact on what, when, and where navigators can document their work."

"We're incredibly excited to be partnering with Care4," said Thomas Vozzo, CEO, Homeboy Industries. "They understand what we're doing and are committed to helping us get the best out of our organization so that we can spend more time doing what we're meant to do, and that's helping people reclaim their lives. The ability to drastically reduce the amount of redundant and repetitive work will be liberating for our staff. Care4 will go a long way in helping us focus on our program participants rather than spreadsheets."

For more than a decade, Care4 Software has been developing software solutions for clients and partners around the globe. We continue to help evidenced-based practices streamline their workflows, manage their caseloads, and manage their organizations more efficiently.

Homeboy Industries is a gang-intervention program located in Los Angeles. Homeboy Industries provides hope, training, and support to formerly gang-involved and previously incarcerated men and women allowing them to redirect their lives and become contributing members of our community. www.homeboyindustries.org

