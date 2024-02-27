CareAcademy Launches Hospice Care Curriculum and Expands Offerings to Serve Post-Acute Care Providers Nationwide

BOSTON, Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CareAcademy, the preferred online training solution trusted by more than 2,300 home health care providers nationwide, proudly announces the launch of its Hospice Care curriculum, marking a significant expansion of its offerings to support post-acute care providers. Renowned for its user-friendly platform and high-quality content, CareAcademy is broadening its focus to be a key player in the broader post-acute care landscape, serving home health, hospice and palliative care organizations.

"At CareAcademy, our vision is to enable all members of the care delivery team in post-acute settings with the knowledge and skills they need to provide exceptional care," says Helen Adeosun, CEO and Founder of CareAcademy. "We understand that the needs of direct care workers are broadly the same across different care settings, which propelled us to expand our offerings beyond home care to serve the entire post-acute care continuum."

With a commitment to excellence in education, CareAcademy's Hospice Care Curriculum is designed to provide foundational orientation training for hospice team members, including hospice aides, nurses, volunteers, social workers, chaplains, spiritual care providers, and physicians. This curriculum equips them with specialized knowledge and skills essential for delivering compassionate and effective end-of-life care, ensuring compliance with regulatory requirements such as the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) Conditions of Participation (CoP) for hospice care.

CareAcademy's commitment to comprehensive training extends beyond hospice care. The platform offers a range of specialty certifications and courses, Home Health Aide Certification, Teepa Snow Dementia Care Training, ANCC-Accredited Nursing CEU training, Nursing Clinical Skills, and advanced disease-specific certifications. These resources provide care professionals with the expertise and confidence needed to address the diverse needs of individuals across the healthcare continuum.

Recently recognized by Goldman Sachs in October 2023 for the platform's 93% completion rate, CareAcademy's release of a dedicated curriculum targeting the hospice market is another indication of the company's ongoing growth trajectory into the post-acute space.

About CareAcademy

CareAcademy's mission is to accelerate the world's transition to a caregiver-centric healthcare system by elevating caregivers and enabling excellent health outcomes. With a care enablement platform that offers accessible and engaging training content, streamlined technology solutions, and measurable insights, CareAcademy is transforming the way we train essential caregivers. Founded in 2016 and based in Boston, CareAcademy is trusted by over 2,000 home care, home health, and senior and assisted living providers. To learn more, visit www.careacademy.com.

