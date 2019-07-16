CareAccess MSO to Celebrate Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony at Plaza Tower

CERRITOS, Calif., July 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- A ceremony will be held on Tuesday, July 23rd at 10:30 am to celebrate the ribbon-cutting of CareAccess MSO (Managed Services Organization) in Cerritos. The office is located within the Plaza Tower at suite 100 and provides professional administrative services for IPAs (Independent Physicians Associations) in Southern California. This event will give the people of Cerritos and surrounding areas a glimpse of the services offered by CareAccess MSO.

"This is the beginning of a very exciting time. Our vision for CareAccess MSO is to build this brand to be superior in quality and customer service—we hope to accomplish this by focusing on best quality service and communication to our clients in the healthcare industry, so they may focus on what they do best: providing patients with quality care," said Board Chairman, Ken Kim, MD.

Guests in attendance will be able to tour the office as well as enjoy drinks and hors d'oeuvres.

About CareAccess MSO

For more than 25 years, the staff at CareAccess MSO has managed IPAs and facilities that provide patients with the highest level of quality care. Today our experience has been combined to offer one of the most reliable MSOs in the Los Angeles, Orange, San Bernardino and Riverside areas.

Our exceptional leaders, physician partners and health system partners are committed to providing quality patient care and improving healthcare in our area. As such, our priority is to grow and nurture relationships with our partners to enable better access to high-quality care.

For more information about CareAccess MSO's administrative services, call 951.951.5111 or visit the website at www.careaccessmso.com for a complete listing of services.

SOURCE CareAccess MSO

