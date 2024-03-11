care.ai is named a Top 25 Artificial Intelligence Company of 2024 by The Software Report

care.ai recognized for achievements in Artificial Intelligence.

ORLANDO, Fla., March 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Software Report named care.ai one of the top 25 artificial intelligence companies in 2024. The process included evaluating the software's effectiveness, technological innovation, organizational capabilities, management team caliber and workplace culture, among other factors.

care.ai pioneered the world's first and only AI-assisted Smart Care Facility Platform equipped with healthcare's leading Always-Aware Ambient Intelligent Sensors that monitor the care environment for potential problems before they arise and alert care teams when attention is needed. Ambient intelligence enables clinicians to work at the top of their licenses while burdensome tasks are automated, dynamically improving processes and optimizing care at scale. care.ai's Smart Care Facility Platform is in service in over 1,500 care facilities around the United States and with Emirates Health Services to deploy the technology across the United Arab Emirates.

"We remain steadfast in our commitment to leveraging AI and Virtual Care solutions so that clinicians can work at the top of their licenses and deliver more timely moments of compassionate care with a human touch," expressed Chakri Toleti, CEO and Founder of care.ai. "Our gratitude extends to our clients, partners, and visionary leaders driving healthcare innovation. We support caregivers everywhere who Never Stop Caring, even under the most difficult circumstances."

About care.ai

care.ai is revolutionizing healthcare with the world's first and most advanced AI-powered Smart Care Facility Platform and Always-Aware Ambient Intelligent Sensors, enabling Smart Hospitals that autonomously improve clinical and operational workflows and support new virtual models of care for Smart Care Teams.

About The Software Report

The Software Report is a comprehensive source for market research and insights, business news, investment activity and corporate actions related to the software sector. Based in New York City, the firm is run by a seasoned team of editors, writers and media professionals highly knowledgeable on software and the various companies, executives and investors that make up the sector.

Media Contacts:

care.ai: [email protected]

SOURCE care.ai