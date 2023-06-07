Care.ai Partners with Samsung to provide Smart Care Teams with high-fidelity virtual care experiences

News provided by

care.ai

07 Jun, 2023, 08:42 ET

Access to the industry's first Smart Care Facility Platform™ with Samsung Displays creates new opportunities for health systems to transform care delivery.

ORLANDO, Fla., June 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- care.ai, the innovator of the world's first and most advanced Smart Care Facility Platform and healthcare's leading ambient intelligent sensors, today announced its partnership with Samsung to bring the highest quality graphics and display to care settings, elevating the patient experience by transforming hospitals, nursing homes and care facilities with smarter, more responsive care environments. Through the industry-leading platform, Smart Care Teams are empowered to work at the top of their licenses by reducing time-consuming administrative tasks through smart care automation and new virtual modes of care.

Continue Reading
Smart Care Teams will now have greater ambient awareness of the care environment and the ability to attend virtual visits over care.ai devices paired with Samsung displays.
Smart Care Teams will now have greater ambient awareness of the care environment and the ability to attend virtual visits over care.ai devices paired with Samsung displays.

care.ai can deliver an elevated experience for both clinicians and patients by offering health systems integrated solutions combining care.ai's Smart Care Facility Platform with Samsung's healthcare grade displays. Smart Care Teams will now have greater ambient awareness of the care environment and the ability to attend virtual visits over care.ai devices paired with Samsung displays.

"By partnering with Samsung Display Solutions for our Smart Care Facility Platform installed with the nation's healthcare innovation leaders, we deliver the highest quality patient and clinician experience for Smart Care Teams," said Chakri Toleti, care.ai's founder. "Our mission is to lead the era of Smart Care Facilities, where clinicians can work at the top of their licenses, whether they are bedside or virtual. Our virtual nursing and clinician solutions are of the highest fidelity and our devices are easy to deploy so they must easily integrate and communicate with the displays, making Samsung an ideal partner."

"Our partnership with care.ai is truly transformative for healthcare, better connecting clinical teams, patients, and families," explains Linda Braun, Executive Director of Sales, Public Sector, Display Division, Samsung Electronics America. "The care.ai ambient sensors and virtual devices combined with Samsung healthcare grade displays allow for instant virtual nurse and clinician visits in high definition on the display in the patient room."

care.ai's Smart Care Facility Platform with Samsung healthcare grade display integration is now available. This partnership between care.ai and Samsung Displays will enable Smart Care Teams to provide patients and families with high-fidelity virtual visits and more timely moments of compassionate care.

About care.ai

care.ai is at the forefront of the "Smart Care Facility" era, utilizing its AI-powered Smart Care Facility Platform and cutting-edge ambient intelligent sensors to lead the industry. With over 1,500 healthcare facilities already implementing their technology, the company enables timely compassionate care and unparalleled awareness of conditions and operations in the care setting, while also providing the ability to scale new virtual care models such as virtual nursing and virtual specialist visits. care.ai partners with innovation leaders from health systems and long-term care facilities to virtualize burdensome administrative tasks and enable clinicians to work at the top of their licenses. To learn more, please visit care.ai.

About Samsung Display

Samsung Display Co., Ltd. is a global leader in the display panel market, with OLED and LCD technologies and products. Samsung Display has seven production facilities and five branch sales offices worldwide. The company specializes in high-quality displays for consumer, mobile, IT and industrial usage, including those featuring OLED (organic light-emitting diode) and LCD technologies. As a total solution provider, Samsung Display strives to advance the future with next-generation technologies featuring ultra-thin, energy-efficient, flexible, and transparent displays. For more information, please visit  www.samsungdisplay.com or http://global.samsungdisplay.com.

Media Contact: 
care.ai 
[email protected]

SOURCE care.ai

Also from this source

care.ai Launches Collaboration with Google Cloud, Bringing Transformative Ambient Monitoring Solution to More Health Systems

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.