CareAllies Earns Top Value-Based Care Consultants Rating, 2019 Black Book Physician Practice Advisory Survey

TAMPA, Fla., Aug. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Black Book Research announced the top physician practice and medical organization consultants, as collected from nearly 2,600 providers in advisory outcomes, client experiences and satisfaction. In total, 41 consultant firms received crowd-sourced evaluations from the polls conducted in Q1 to Q3 in 2019.

CareAllies, a Cigna company, was rated highest among Value-Based Care Transformation and Strategy Advisors for the second consecutive year.

Black Book Market Research LLC measures client satisfaction across 20 consultant-centric, copyrighted key performance indicators: level of advisory expertise on subject matter, innovation, training, engagement successes, expertise with governance and organizational structure, strategic engagement customizations, vendor agnostic identification and selection processes, values and integrity, objectivity in advisement, scalability, marginal value adds, client care, accountability and trust, reliability, consultant firm viability and management stability, return on investment, quality of recommendations, process improvement tools, and marketing brand image. The ranking measures outcomes in five value-based functions: clinical transformation, financial transformation, care coordination, accountable care contracting, and risk share models.

Other value-based care transformation advisory firms which received qualifying matrix survey scores include: ECG Management, Lumeris, PWC, Deloitte Consulting, KPMG, Chartis Group, Optum Advisory Board, XG Health, Conifer Health Solutions, Navigant, Geneia, Premier, CTG, Evolent, Change Healthcare and Leidos Health.

Notable from the surveys ad hoc polling is that 93% of all physician organization decision-makers considering value-based care contracting in 2020 will enlist the services of a consultant firm for lack of internal resources to evaluate, transform and implement successful VBC systems.

As of Q2 in 2019, 88% of physician groups of more than five practitioners currently in a VBC agreement have not activated a strategic plan to implement advanced analytics and/or reimbursement solutions.

"Medical practices are seeking consultants to push them through the value-based care transitions and managed long-term VBC health plan contracts in multi-payer environments, "said Doug Brown, President of Black Book. "Consultative approaches that emphasize physician engagement, culture change, actionable data and advanced population health analytics are producing very motivated physician organizations as they move from volume to value."

"Many physician practices are not succeeding linearly through the transition towards alternative payment models and do not have the expertise internally, thus the meteoric rise in the demand for experienced consultative engagements."

The survey methodology and full listing of healthcare consultant and advisory firm rankings in each category can be found on Black Book's website — https://blackbookmarketresearch.com/it-consultants-and-advisors.

The detailed competitive analysis report of Value-Based Care Transformation Consultants and the independent 2018 State of the Healthcare Technology Advisory and Consultants Industry can be obtained at https://blackbookmarketresearch.com/product-category/2018-Scheduled-Reports.

About Black Book

Black Book Market Research LLC, its founder, management and staff do not own or hold any financial interest in any of the consultants and advisory firms covered and encompassed in the surveys it conducts. Black Book reports the results of the collected satisfaction and client experience rankings in publication and to media before firm notification of rating results and does not solicit survey participation fees, review fees, inclusion or briefing charges, or involve consultant firm collaboration with Black Book before the announcement of the polling outcomes.

In 2009, Black Book began surveying the client experience of healthcare software and managed services users, as well as polling for trend identification, industry insights and outcomes. Black Book expanded its survey prowess and reputation of independent, unbiased crowd-sourced surveying to technology professionals, physician practice administrators, clinicians, user level staff, financial leaders, executives and board members. Consultants and advisor satisfaction polls were first issued in 2011. In 2012, Black Book included payer organizations and insurers and, in 2015, launched panel surveying of healthcare consumers.

For Black Book vendor satisfaction rating methodology, auditing, resources, comprehensive research and ranking data, see www.blackbookmarketresearch.com.

Media may request press copies via research@blackbookmarketresearch.com.

