CareAR and CBA Announce Partnership to Expand Service Experience Management (SXM) into Asia-Pacific and Japan

Partnership will enable companies to accelerate service transformation leveraging CareAR's enterprise augmented reality and computer vision AI platform

TOKYO, Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CareAR™ , a Xerox company and service experience management (SXM) market leader, today announced a partnership with Communication Business Avenue (CBA) to provide its SXM platform to enterprises in Japan and Asia-Pacific. CBA, a leading solutions integrator and call center technology service provider in Japan, has more than 900 global customers, including 400 contact center customers representing more than 40,000 call center agents worldwide.

Through this partnership, CBA will provide an expanded go-to-market reach into the region by establishing a CareAR center of excellence, including an end-to-end service transformation practice utilizing the CareAR SXM platform suite available in Japanese, Indonesian, Chinese Mandarin, and Malay languages. Customers in the region and worldwide can benefit from additional capabilities with CareAR's enterprise visual AR and AI-powered service experience platform.

These capabilities empower remote contact center agents and experts, along with on-site technicians, employees, and customers with live visual AR assistance and AI-based, self-guided instructions on their devices of choice, including desktop, mobile, wearables, and drones.

Working together, CBA will deliver impactful outcomes that optimize operational efficiencies and customer experiences, by virtualizing many of the manual processes that are pervasive through common customer service, field service, and IT service operations. These include extending workflows with remote visual diagnosis and troubleshooting, self-guided intelligent visual instructions for employees and customers, and automating visual task and state detection for improving the quality and consistency of completed work.

"This partnership best exemplifies the intersection between innovation and market expansion," said Sajeel Hussain, Chief Revenue Officer, CareAR. "While CareAR's platform brings easy-to-create content, remote and self-solve service experiences using AI and AR, our solutions need to be leveraged at a global scale to make a bigger impact. That's where a partner like CBA comes in. They have a proven track record of taking solutions to market and accelerating growth. And with their services practice around the CareAR platform and established customer and partner network in Asia-Pacific and Japan, we are excited to bring our SXM platform to this region, transforming customer and employee service engagement to reduce costs, optimize experiences, and ignite brand differentiation."

"We are very excited about this partnership to bring Xerox and CareAR technology to the very companies and people who need it," said Hiroshi Shibayama, CEO, CBA-Japan. "We are also proud to work not only with CareAR's game-changing technology, but also with the dedicated professionals there. We look forward to collaborating to provide the best possible service to our clients in Japan, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the U.S., as well as working as one team to nurture and expand our partnership."

CareAR and CBA will attend and present at CCCRM Expo in Tokyo on November 10 and 11. To learn more about CareAR and its SXM solutions, visit https://carear.com/ .

CBA CareAR Website Link:

https://carear.cba-japan.com/

About CareAR

CareAR, A Xerox Company, is the Service Experience Management (SXM) leader. We make expertise accessible instantly for users through remote, live visual augmented reality (AR) and AI interactions, instructions, and insights as part of a seamless digital workflow experience. CareAR sets the benchmark for the SXM category by bridging skills gaps, accelerating knowledge transfers, providing greater operational efficiencies, and enhancing customer outcomes and safety. Learn more at CareAR.com .

About CBA

Communication Business Avenue, Inc. (CBA) is a privately held holistic Communication solution integrator and service provider that enables a wide range of platform automations and solutions. We implement cutting-edge Omnichannel, AI technology, and other solutions with innovations that meet a host of Business communication challenges. With a mission to always be helpful and hospitable, CBA provides technologies and business methodologies that will help you reach significant business growth.

Since 2006, we have integrated and supported the latest communication technologies for over 900 clients in 35 countries across different regions. Utilizing highly immersive and overarching cloud computing solutions with expertise that even includes WebRTC multimedia solutions for on-premise, cloud, and mobile applications, we inspire solutions that meet any industry's communication needs. For more information, please visit www.cba-gbl.com or contact Mark Sterling, [email protected] .

Media Contact

SHIFT Communications

[email protected]

SOURCE CareAR