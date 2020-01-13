Carearing Podcast Launches to Help Female Leaders Navigate Work and Life Goals Successfully

BEND, Ore., Jan. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Laurie Halter, owner of boutique public relations agency Charisma! Communications, announces the launch of her podcast, Carearing, with the first episode dropping January 13, 2020. With Halter as the host, Carearing will explore the relationship between leading females in executive roles across industries and how they balance their work lives with family responsibilities and personal goals.

Laurie Halter, Host of Carearing

"This is such an amazing time to be a female in business. Everywhere you look you see women shattering glass ceilings. But while it's encouraging and exciting and daring of these women, let's be honest, it's also difficult. I started this podcast as a way to explore how these rock star women are "rearing" the two loves of their lives at the same time: work and home," said Halter. "These women are inspiring and real. Their stories speak to all of our issues as females while we find meaning in work, but also in life. I can't wait to bring it your way."

Carearing will have an episode drop every other week and will feature leading women in a variety of industries, from life coaches, to yoga instructors, to C-suite executives. The first episode will feature family therapist and entrepreneur, Katie Steele of THRIVE.

Other guests include a Vice President at Open Table, a 30 year old President of digital marketing company PCG Digital, and a Somatic life coach, among others.

"All of these women bring such amazing perspective and yet, at the same time, so many different experiences to our interviews. I think there's something for everyone," said Halter.

To listen to the first episode of Carearing, please visit https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/id1492729033. To be notified of future episodes and podcast news, please visit http://bit.ly/2FyzitI.

Media Contact:

Laurie Halter

Charisma! Communications

503-816-2474

232258@email4pr.com

SOURCE Carearing Podcast