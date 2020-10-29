CareAsOne Partners With Accountable Care Learning Collaborative for CareAsOne Summit 2020

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CareAsOne, a virtual healthcare professional community, today announced that it has partnered with Accountable Care Learning Collaborative for its first-ever conference, the CareAsOne Summit 2020. The community has also partnered with renowned media channels, The Healthcare Guys and mHealth Times for the upcoming summit scheduled from Nov. 16-18, 2020.

The Accountable Care Learning Collaborative (ACLC), is a non-profit, peer-learning, member organization focused on the transition to value-based care, where members contribute their understanding and experience in developing a framework of competencies and building competency-specific resources and tools for their peers. The CareAsOne Summit 2020 will be an opportunity for CareAsOne and ACLC to enhance market intelligence about the transition to digital healthcare, especially during the coronavirus pandemic.

The conference will be covered exclusively by The Healthcare Guys and mHealth Times, the official media partners for the CareAsOne Summit 2020. Covering subjects such as innovation in healthcare, adoption of value-based care and patient-centered care, The Healthcare Guys and mHealth Times are perfectly suited as media partners for this conference focused on the theme 'Health 2030: Discovering the Future of Healthcare.'

"The COVID-19 pandemic has made networking particularly challenging. At the same time, collaboration and exploring new ideas are more important than ever to drive innovation and accelerate the transition to a better healthcare system," said Paul Grundy, MD, the convener of the CareAsOne Community and founding president of the Primary Care Collaborative (PCC). "With leading organizations such as ACLC and progressive channels such as The Healthcare Guys and mHealth Times, we will be able to close gaps in healthcare networking and promote unique ideas to advance patient-centered and sustainable healthcare."

Scheduled to run from Nov. 16-18, the CareAsOne Summit 2020 will host more than 5,000 healthcare professionals and over 50 healthcare experts, such as Kavita K. Patel MD, MSHS, Scholar, Brookings Institution and Primary Care Physician, Mary's Center, Glen Tullman, Founder and Executive Chairman, Livongo Health, Hans Erik Hendersen, Chief Executive Officer at Healthcare DENMARK, Tom X Lee, CEO at Galileo and Former CEO and Executive Chairman at One Medical Group and Jonathan Bush, Co-founder, athenahealth and Executive Chairman, Firefly Health. The CareAsOne Summit is a can't-miss event for healthcare providers, payers, and employers speculating on the shortcomings of the current system highlighted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The ACLC is a non-profit, peer-learning, member organization focused on accelerating the transition to value-based care. We have identified the organizational care-delivery competencies needed for providers to succeed in risk-bearing payment models. As the value-based care movement progresses, organizations are transitioning from "what to do" to "how to do it." The ACLC brings together the top performers in value-based care and industry leaders who know what it takes to succeed. The ACLC is a merger of the Leavitt Partners Accountable Care Cooperative and the Brookings Institution's ACO Learning Network – members of these organizations are the founding members of the ACLC.

CareAsOne brings together healthcare professionals from all spheres to align with the changing dynamics of healthcare. The objective behind CareAsOne is to create a network that facilitates engagement, education, and alliance through powerful dissemination of healthcare information. We are committed to building a comprehensive networking and knowledge-sharing platform where credible healthcare information is available to healthcare professionals in a centralized manner to grow together and truly "care as one."

