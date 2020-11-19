CareAsOne Summit 2020: A Mind-Blowing End to a Scintillating Event

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The inaugural CareAsOne Summit, hosted by the nonprofit virtual entity, CareAsOne, in partnership with Microsoft, AWS, and Innovaccer, concluded today. The three-day-long conference gathered more than 40 experts from across the globe to present their views on a range of critical healthcare topics.

Centered around the theme, 'Health 2030: Discovering the Future of Healthcare,' the Summit kept attendees hooked with something-for-everyone from a host of brilliant speakers. From health policy reforms to healthcare IT success stories, topics were geared to the interest areas of payers, providers, and life sciences professionals.

Tom Lee, MD, CEO, Galileo, and Michael Schrage, Research Fellow, MIT, started day three with a deep discussion of what healthcare would look like in a new, post-pandemic normal. Other sessions outlined a path of digital transformation in healthcare and specific ways to add value to care operations for various organizations in a new world. Healthcare thought leaders such as John Glaser, Ph.D., Executive in Residence, Harvard Medical School Executive Education, Cris Ross, Chief Information Officer, Mayo Clinic, Randy Moore, Chief Operating Officer and SVP, Franciscan Health, Omayra Mansfield, MD, VP and Chief Medical Officer of AdventHealth Apopka and AdventHealth Winter Garden, Aashima Gupta, Director, Global Healthcare Strategy and Solutions, Google Cloud, and Mike Sutten, Chief Technology Officer, Innovaccer, explored the challenges in interoperability, what makes technologies consumer-friendly, and how to achieve real-time care coordination and other related issues.

The closing session featured Jonathan Bush, Executive Chairman, Firefly Health, Co-founder, athenahealth, and David Nace, MD, Chief Medical Officer at Innovaccer, deliberating over how to prepare for the new era of care and what investments healthcare organizations need to make for a future-proof technology suite.

Constant thematics of the Summit were clear — the speakers were world-class, armed with experience and consistently thought-provoking.

CareAsOne would be releasing Summit's session recordings and also launch the second season of their webinar series in the weeks to come.

