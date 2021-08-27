CareATC, Inc. Provides Notice of a Data Privacy Event

TULSA, Okla., Aug. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CareATC, Inc. ("CareATC") recently discovered an incident that may have impacted the privacy of information related to certain patients, employees, and dependents of patients and employees. While CareATC is unaware of any attempted or actual misuse of information in relation to the incident, it is providing potentially affected individuals with information about the incident and steps individuals may take to help protect their personal information should they feel it is necessary to do so.

On June 29, 2021, CareATC became aware of suspicious activity in an employee's email account and initiated an investigation. As part of the investigation, which was conducted by third-party forensic specialists, it was determined that two employee email accounts were subject to unauthorized access between June 18 and June 29, 2021. CareATC, therefore, undertook a comprehensive review of the contents of the affected accounts to determine what information was present.

Through the review, on or about August 11, 2021, CareATC determined the scope of information potentially impacted. In most cases, names and dates of birth were the only information potentially affected, but for some individuals, one or more of the following types of information may have been affected: name, Social Security number, driver's license number, date of birth, financial account information, medical history and treatment information, health insurance information, passport number, US Alien Registration number, electronic/digital signature, and username and password.

CareATC is mailing notice letters to individuals for whom they have valid mailing addresses whose protected information was contained in the affected email accounts and may have been potentially accessible by an unauthorized party. If an individual has questions or did not receive a letter, but would like to confirm whether they were affected, they may contact the call center established for this matter at (855) 651-2672 or write to CareATC to the attention of Data Incident, 4500 S 129th E Ave, Ste 191, Tulsa, OK 74134.

CareATC takes the security of information in its care very seriously. Upon learning of this issue, CareATC immediately took steps to secure the email accounts and conducted a diligent investigation to confirm the nature and scope of the incident. CareATC is also conducting additional employee training related to email security and is working with third-party specialists to increase the security of its email system.

SOURCE CareATC, Inc.

Related Links

http://ww.careatc.com/

