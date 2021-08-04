CareAvailability Champions Former Oregon Governor Barbara Roberts' Cover Appearance on the Retirement Connection Greater Portland/Vancouver Guide

PORTLAND, Ore., Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The team at CareAvailability.com, a website dedicated to connecting families with available care and housing providers in the Oregon and Washington areas, is proud to have championed the appearance of former Oregon Governor Barbara Roberts on the cover of the Retirement Connection Greater Portland/Vancouver Guide.

"Governor Roberts has proudly served Oregonians for decades, and the drive of proactive leadership can be seen throughout her career," says Amy Schmidt. "In suggesting the former governor as a cover subject, we at Care Availability sought to express our deep gratitude for her years of dedicated service to the state and its citizens, especially her committed advocacy on behalf of underserved and disabled communities."

From 1980-1984, then future Governor Roberts served in the Oregon House of Representatives, where she was the first woman ever elected Majority Leader, followed by two terms as Oregon Secretary of State. She then served as the 34th Governor of Oregon from 1991 through 1995, becoming the first woman ever elected to the state's highest office and the only woman elected until 2016.

Barbara Roberts is indeed a trailblazer. In the decades since she first entered public office, voters across the nation have elevated numerous other women to positions of political leadership at the local, state and, federal levels. This historic string of firsts reached a crescendo in November 2020, when Kamala Harris became the first woman of color, the first Black woman, and the first South Asian woman ever elected Vice President of the United States.

"As illustrated by Governor Roberts' distinguished career, their unique perspective often inspires women office-holders to advance policies that positively impact public health and caregiving," says Name and Title. "As COVID-19 continues to upend life in Oregon and across the country, empowering and encouraging women to pursue positions of political leadership has never been more essential."

About CareAvailability

CareAvailability was started as a local, family-owned business in 2020, just as the COVID-19 pandemic forced families and providers to drastically change the way they search for care. As the most comprehensive directory of available housing and care companies in the Oregon and Washington, CareAvailablity.com allows patients, families, and healthcare teams to access resources and navigate the complexities of searching for senior care from any smartphone, tablet, or computer without sharing their contact details.

