CareAvailability Expands into Florida to Help Families Navigate an Additional 4,500 Care and Senior Housing Options

PORTLAND, Ore., May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CareAvailability is proud to announce its expansion into Florida. CareAvailability remains a NEW industry standard as the first and only website that delivers real-time reporting of availability for senior care to the minute. The site first launched in Oregon during the COVID pandemic as an effort to help hospitals find care for patients needing to transition out of beds.

Senior advocates and health professionals rely on Care Availability to put together comprehensive lists of care options, as well as allowing people to self-navigate searching for care providers. Instead of care providers needing to update multiple paid sites, Care Availability is an easy one-stop resource, as they do not charge hospitals, physicians, health clinics, social workers or any health team for their services. Medicare Ratings are also included to support Patient Freedom of Choice.

CareAvailability continues to alleviate the search for senior care in an already trying time. Options can be overwhelming, especially when families don't know where to start. In Florida, there are 4,500 new providers now listed in our database of resources. This includes more than: 2,417 assisted living communities, 1,477 home care providers, and 641 skilled nursing facilities. To assist in the terminology for specific states' levels of care, the team at CareAvailability has taken extra steps to provide educational articles to help families better navigate the maze of Long Term Care and aging, by providing links to state agencies, as well as explaining local terminology and regulations.

"There are tons of website that offer senior care and housing listings, but CareAvailability.com is the only one that lists every agency at no cost to the providers to be included, and does not require families to share their personal information to view the search results," CareAvailability's CEO, Amy Schmidt, says. Ms. Schmidt further explains, "It is truly the first comprehensive resource site."

