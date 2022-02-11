CareAvailability Launches New and Improved Website: Search for Real-Time Senior Care Availability Anywhere, From Any Device

PORTLAND, Ore., Feb. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CareAvailability is proud to announce the launch of their new and improved website.

Initially launched in 2020, CareAvailability is a branch of the Retirement Connection family and looks to further extend helping seniors find the living they look for in a modern and convenient format. The site went live during the height of the COVID 19 pandemic to help hospitals that were struggling to find care for patients upon discharge.

CareAvailability

Setting the industry standard, CareAvailability is the first and only website to deliver up to the minute real-time reporting on the availability of senior care. Working closely with hospitals and care providers, Care Availability removes the hassle of finding the best care.

Included in this update is an even smoother navigation process and user experience including integrated Google Maps, custom sorting and filtering of search results, and interactive provider profile pages that now display the current availability for each service it covers!

Senior advocates and health professionals who have relied on CareAvailability to put together comprehensive lists of care options will be delighted to see the website's new and improved design and functionality.

"With real-time senior care options and availability, CareAvailability is a one-stop-shop for finding and contacting care providers from a source users can trust. There is no login required, no information shared, and it is free for anyone to use, including hospitals and senior case managers and advisors," Care Availability's CEO, Amy Schmidt, explains. This is the ONLY website of its kind that delivers so much information, while respecting the privacy of those searching. The site lists every senior housing and care provider in Oregon and Washington for free, giving families a more robust set of options.

CareAvailability's new website has been redesigned to better serve users by making searching easy and straightforward to use.

About CareAvailability

CareAvailability is a website dedicated to helping seniors, their families, and healthcare professionals find care in real time. Specific questions can be directed to the CareAvailability Team's contact page .

Media Contact:

Amy Schmidt

503-505-5865

[email protected]

SOURCE CareAvailability