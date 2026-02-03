CareAxis Announces First Live Customer Deployment with Genacross Lutheran Services, Validating Housing-First Coordination Infrastructure

TOLEDO, Ohio, Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CareAxis, an outcome-driven service coordination infrastructure purpose-built for affordable and senior housing, today announced its first live customer deployment with Genacross Lutheran Services, a nonprofit owner and operator of affordable housing and continuing care retirement communities (CCRCs).

CareAxis was formed through a partnership between Genacross Lutheran Services and Link-age Group, combining real-world housing operations execution with deep expertise in care coordination and compliance. The platform was developed and refined over several years inside Genacross Lutheran Services communities before being spun out as CareAxis, ensuring it is operationally proven, audit-ready, and aligned with the realities housing operators face every day.

Unlike traditional healthcare technology, CareAxis follows a housing-first enabled approach. The platform equips service coordinators and housing operations teams with structured workflows, documentation, and reporting that reduce compliance burden, improve defensibility, and support better resident outcomes, without turning housing providers into healthcare organizations.

"Affordable housing operators are already doing the work of coordination, but without the infrastructure to support it," said Jon Warner, CEO of CareAxis. "CareAxis exists to close that gap. Seeing Genacross live on CareAxis confirms what we've believed from the beginning: this work has to be designed from inside housing operations, not imposed from the outside."

Genacross Lutheran Services has implemented CareAxis across its communities to support service coordinators managing increasing resident complexity, regulatory requirements, and cross-system collaboration.

"We didn't set out to build a product; we set out to solve a problem," said Rick Marshall, President/CEO of Genacross Lutheran Services. "Our teams were buried in manual processes, fragmented documentation, and growing compliance risk. CareAxis was built in response to those realities, and it's already changing how our teams work and how we support residents."

Link-age Group, which partnered with Genacross Lutheran Services to form CareAxis, emphasized the broader system implications of the launch.

"Housing has long been treated as adjacent to healthcare, when in reality it is foundational," said Scott Collins, CEO of Linkage Group. "CareAxis represents a new category of infrastructure, one that recognizes housing as a critical coordination layer and gives operators the tools they need to support better outcomes without assuming clinical risk."

The platform's development was led by a product team embedded directly within housing operations, ensuring the solution reflects daily workflows rather than theoretical models.

"Every feature exists because a service coordinator needed it to do their job better, faster, and with greater confidence, said Amanda Schroeder, Vice President of Product at CareAxis. "This provides more options to help residents in need. Seeing it live with Genacross is a milestone for the entire team."

With its first live customer deployment complete, CareAxis is now engaging additional affordable and senior housing operators seeking scalable, defensible coordination infrastructure aligned with HUD requirements and the evolving needs of residents they serve. For more information, visit careaxis.net.

About CareAxis

CareAxis is a housing-first service coordination and operations platform built for affordable and senior housing. Created by Genacross Lutheran Services and Link-age Solutions, CareAxis was designed and deployed inside real housing communities to meet growing coordination and compliance demands. CareAxis helps owners and operators reduce compliance burden, manage operational risk, and bring structure to service coordination. Focused on coordination and documentation, not care delivery, the platform supports better resident outcomes and more sustainable operations. For more information, visit careaxis.net.

About Genacross Lutheran Services

Genacross Lutheran Services, headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, has been serving people in need since 1860. Today, more than 2,000 people of all ages throughout northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan benefit from Genacross programs and services that foster compassionate care and wellness in many areas of life. Genacross Lutheran Services is a nonprofit, Christian organization that employs about 400 people and is supported by numerous Lutheran and non-Lutheran congregations across the region. For more information, please visit GenacrossLutheranServices.org.

About Link-age Group

Link-age Group is a Mason, Ohio-based company serving more than 1,300 senior living and aging services communities across the United States. Through its three interconnected companies: Link-age Solutions, Link-age Connect, and Link-age Launch, Link-age Group develops and delivers products, services, and market intelligence that help senior living organizations strengthen operations, support residents and staff, and remain sustainable in a rapidly evolving care landscape. Founded by and for senior living operators, Link-age Group brings together purchasing power, consumer and market insights, and innovation support to help organizations focus on what matters most: delivering high-quality experiences and outcomes for residents, employees, and the communities they serve. For more information, visit link-agegroup.com.

