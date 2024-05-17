CareBand Secures Patent for Intelligent Wearable System using Cellular Low Power Wide Area Networks

CHICAGO, May 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CareBand, a leader in low-powered, location-based health and safety wearables, is proud to announce the award of US Patent No. 11,978,555. This patent significantly extends CareBand's ability to safeguard individuals by incorporating low power cellular wireless communications, thus enhancing the robustness, reliability, and adaptability of its technology.

As the industry evolves towards multi-modal wireless networks, CareBand remains at the forefront with innovative solutions that address increasing demands for connectivity. The addition of this patent enriches CareBand's portfolio, which now encompasses context-aware wearables, edge computing, and data communication through both licensed and unlicensed LPWAN networks such as Amazon Sidewalk, LoRaWAN, Sigfox, and NB-IoT.

The introduction of Patent '555 not only broadens CareBand's product line but also consolidates its presence in the LPWAN market—a sector anticipated to witness exponential growth as more industries integrate IoT solutions. The fusion of edge computing with low power wireless communication sets the stage for advanced, context-sensitive applications in areas like remote healthcare monitoring, industrial automation, and defense operations.

Adam Russek-Sobol, CEO of CareBand, shared his excitement about the patent award, stating, "This patent reflects our commitment to innovation and our focus on enhancing connectivity and computing within low power networks. It paves the way for deploying sophisticated IoT solutions that ensure people are safe and healthy, while facilitating real-time decision-making and operational efficiency across various industries."

About

CareBand is a Chiaco-based company that enhances the lives of older adults, particularly those with dementia, through advanced technologies in low-power wireless communication, machine learning, and healthcare. The comprehensive platform features precise location tracking, innovative gesture and fall detection, and detailed behavior monitoring. Initially focused on senior living communities, CareBand's adaptable solutions now also benefit hospitals, manufacturing facilities, construction sites, and the hospitality sector through strategic partnerships with systems integrators.

For more information about the patent and its applications, or to discover more about CareBand's range of solutions, please visit: https://carebandremembers.com

