Carebook's CoreHealth Expands Partnership with Belgium Based AG Health Partner, Offering Well-Being Solutions for Over 555,000 Additional Members

MONTREAL, July 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Carebook Technologies Inc. ("Carebook" or the "Company") (TSXV: CRBK) (OTCPK: CRBKF) (XFRA: PMM1) a leading Canadian provider of innovative digital health solutions is pleased to announce that CoreHealth, its wholly owned subsidiary, has expanded its partnership with AG Health Partner ("AGHP"), a renowned provider of holistic well-being solutions in Belgium. CoreHealth and AGHP have significantly extended the scope of their existing license agreement, now reaching an additional 555,000 eligible members, most of whom are employees working for clients of AG Insurance, AGHP's parent company and market leader in Belgium.

AG Health Partner continues to enhance its well-being offerings, prioritizing prevention, and mental health support with the release of their mental well-being platform "My Mind". In addition to other products and services as part of parent company AG's Healthcare ecosystem, "My Mind" will address the growing prevalence of mental well-being concerns in workforce populations.

AGHP will deliver its enhanced well-being solutions through its long-standing partner CoreHealth. CoreHealth has rapidly established itself as a leading provider of innovative technology solutions that seamlessly connect employees and member populations to their well-being programs. Employees gain access to personalized health information, educational materials, interactive tools, and engaging challenges that foster positive lifestyle changes. CoreHealth's market leading customization capabilities ensure that organizations can create unique well-being initiatives and programming to meet the specific needs of their employee populations, ultimately driving long-term success and employee satisfaction.

CoreHealth's platform-as-a-service technology will connect AGHP's member populations to AGHP's health and wellness solutions so members can make educated health and well-being decisions. The expanded license agreement between CoreHealth and AGHP is a testament to the successful partnership between the two organizations.

"We are delighted to expand our collaboration with AG Health Partner and support their commitment to providing engaging well-being solutions," comments Michael Peters, Carebook's CEO. "Together, we will continue to support AGHP's clientele, helping their members build unique well-being solutions that inspire their employees and help them realize improved health and performance."

"Through our long-standing partnership with CoreHealth, we are able to provide our clients with the most dynamic and comprehensive corporate well-being solutions, encompassing mental, physical, and social well-being" comments Ellen De Vleeschouwer, General Manager at AGHP. "Expanding our license agreement signifies our commitment to enhancing the overall well-being of our clients and their employees, ensuring a healthier and more productive workforce."

The partnership marks an exciting milestone in their shared commitment to making an impact on the well-being landscape, ensuring a healthier and more engaged workforce for their clients.

About AG Health Partner

AG Health Partner supports businesses by helping them define, plan and implement their corporate wellbeing vision. Based on our Wellbeing-as-a-Service motto, we enable futureproof HR policies through audits, personal action plans, tailor-made wellbeing programmes and unique digital tools to promote them. Surrounded by best-in-class technology and partners, our approach is both holistic and personalised as we address the physical, mental and social aspects of wellbeing while keeping in mind that the balance is different for everyone.

Founded in 2019, AG Health Partner is part of AG Servicing, a subsidiary of AG, the leader in the Belgian insurance market. For more information, visit www.aghealthpartner.be.

About Carebook Technologies

Carebook's digital health platform empowers its clients and more than 3.5 million members to take control of their health journey. During 2021, the Company completed the acquisitions of InfoTech Inc., a global leader in health and productivity risk management, and CoreHealth Technologies Inc. ("CoreHealth"), owner of an industry-leading wellness platform. In combination, these companies create a comprehensive digital health platform that includes both assessment tools and the technology to deliver complementary solutions. Carebook's shares trade on the TSXV under the symbol "CRBK," on the OTC Markets under the symbol "CRBKF," and are listed on the Open Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol "PMM1." For more information, visit www.carebook.com.

