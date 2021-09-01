Carebridge and eMindful to Transform Access to Evidence-Based Mental Health Support for U.S. Workforce

MALVERN, Pa. and ORLANDO, Fla., Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Carebridge, a leading Employee Assistance Program (EAP) provider, today announced a partnership with eMindful to address the nation's growing mental health crisis. eMindful's eM Life virtual mindfulness solution will supplement Carebridge's complete EAP offering with in-the-moment mental health support.

"Organizations everywhere are facing extraordinary pressure and responsibility to address the upsurge in employee stress and anxiety exacerbated by COVID-19," said Richard L. Betts, CEO, Carebridge. "Committed to providing organizations with the most relevant and effective EAP resources, Carebridge turned to the proven benefits of eM Life as a new, integrated offering that will advance the way EAPs traditionally deliver services, maximizing our assistance, and increasing access to critical support."

Reports from McKinsey & Company show that ninety percent of employers believe the pandemic has affected the behavioral health and productivity of their workforces and sixty percent of medical expenses are from mental health and substance use disorders. This is complicated by the fact that seventy-six percent of employees believe companies should be doing more to support the mental health of their workforces.

Carebridge customers and dependents will have the opportunity to add unlimited access to eM Life, which offers live, expert-led, mindfulness sessions and hundreds of hours of on-demand content on topics, including sleep, anxiety, weight, finances, leadership, relationships, and more.

"This partnership with Carebridge will help to transform the workplace with a solution that enhances access to care, breaks down the mental health stigma, and provides a seamless experience with programming and resources based on individual needs across the care continuum," said Mary Pigatti, CEO, eMindful.

