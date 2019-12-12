CareCar Partners with Brand New Day Medicare Advantage Plan to Remove Transportation Barriers to Non-Emergency Care for California Members

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Dec. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CareCar, a technology and health services company that is transforming the non-emergency transportation industry nationwide, today announced a partnership with Brand New Day, which offers comprehensive benefit programs to address members' healthcare needs, to provide transportation services, removing a barrier to non-emergency care for California members. Through this partnership, users will have unlimited rides available making healthcare more accessible. The service expansion offers career opportunities to medically trained CareCar drivers.

"As a company operating in the transportation space, we're committed to removing obstacles to care with specially trained drivers, whom families trust to transport loved ones to medical appointments when they can't be there," said Joshua Itano, founder and CEO of CareCar. "But beyond that, our service improves the communities we serve by providing our dedicated drivers an opportunity to earn more while building caring relationships with passengers and connecting them with needed medical care."

With more than 100,000 members nationwide, CareCar is a growing technology and health services company with a platform that meets patients' unique transportation needs in a way other rideshare companies can't match. Brand New Day's partnership with CareCar gives California members a better transportation alternative.

"We are so happy to be able to offer our members this state-of-the-art service that is so easy to use, which is important to our members," said Brand New Day Executive Vice President Jay Davis. "They don't need to be tech savvy as they will be able to arrange transportation by telephone, online or on a mobile app."

Unlike drivers working for traditional rideshare platforms, CareCar drivers are paid on a shift basis rather than per trip. On average, CareCar drivers earn $21 per hour and receive a minimum hourly guarantee. Many drivers are trained CNAs, and all complete CPR and first-aid training before becoming CareCar drivers. This enables CareCar drivers to provide better service to aging, ill or at-risk patients who need a ride to a doctor's appointment — delivering more than just transportation from Point A to Point B.

Drivers who are interested in working with CareCar to provide service to Brand New Day members in California or CareCar customers in other states are encouraged to visit carecar.co/drivers. Health plans seeking a higher level of service from a transportation partner can visit carecar.co/health-plans for additional information. Find out more about how CareCar is paving a better way for patients, drivers, and healthcare organizations at www.carecar.co.

About CareCar

CareCar is a technology and health services company that is redefining the non-emergency medical transportation sector with a new business model that pairs trained and dedicated drivers with patients who need a ride to medical appointments. Lack of transit access and deteriorating driving skills are significant barriers to care for many patients, particularly those who are aging and/or living with chronic health conditions. CareCar's specially trained drivers provide service people can trust with their loved ones when they can't be there to give transport them to an appointment themselves. The company partners with health plans to create healthier communities. Learn more at www.carecar.co .

About Brand New Day

Brand New Day is the Medicare product name of Universal Care, Inc., a privately held California Knox-Keene Healthcare Service Plan licensed by the California Department of Managed Health Care and contracted with the Centers of Medicare and Medicaid Services as a Medicare Advantage contractor. Universal Care, Inc. is owned and operated by an experienced group of managed care executives and physicians. Universal Care, Inc. was founded in 1983. For more information, visit BNDHMO.com or call (866) 255-4795.

