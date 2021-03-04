CareCentrix Achieves HITRUST CSF® Certification to Further Mitigate Risk in Third-Party Privacy, Security, and Compliance

HARTFORD, Conn., March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CareCentrix, the leader in health-at-home solutions, today announced their technology platforms used to store, process, maintain, and transmit customer electronic protected health information (ePHI) has earned CSF Certified status for information security by HITRUST.

HITRUST CSF Certified status demonstrates that the CareCentrix technology platforms used to store, process, maintain, and transmit customer ePHI have met key regulations and industry-defined requirements and are appropriately managing risk. This achievement places CareCentrix in an elite group of organizations worldwide that have earned this certification. By including federal and state regulations, standards, and frameworks, and incorporating a risk-based approach, the HITRUST CSF helps organizations address these challenges through a comprehensive and flexible framework of prescriptive and scalable security controls.

"The HITRUST CSF Certification is the highest standard for protecting sensitive materials, and our members know that they can count on us to keep their personal information safe," said John Driscoll, Chief Executive Officer of CareCentrix.

"At CareCentrix, we are fully committed to protecting our members' data and information, and we are pleased to receive the HITRUST certification," added Laizer Kornwasser, President and Chief Operating Officer.

"HITRUST is helping organizations ensure that the highest standards of information protection requirements are met when sensitive data is accessed or stored," stated Jeremy Huval, Chief Compliance Officer, HITRUST. "CareCentrix can be recognized as an organization that can be counted on for keeping information safe."

About CareCentrix

CareCentrix is the leader in health-at-home solutions and is committed to making the home the center of care. Managing care for 17.5 million members through a network of more than 7,400 provider locations, CareCentrix focuses on bringing members home to bring costs down. By drawing on insights from proprietary analytics, and connecting end-to-end clinical, social and caregiver services, CareCentrix eliminates unnecessary hospital readmissions, closes gaps in care, and reduces fragmentation. And ultimately, to help more people live, heal, and age at home. For more information, please visit www.carecentrix.com.

