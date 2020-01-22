CareCentrix Adds Dr. Toby Cosgrove as Strategic Advisor

HARTFORD, Conn., Jan. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CareCentrix, the top provider of home-based and post-acute care solutions, continues to extend its leadership with the addition of Delos "Toby" Cosgrove, MD, former Cleveland Clinic chief executive officer and current Google Executive Advisor to its Strategic Advisory Board.

"Solving the last mile challenge for health plans and providers is the single greatest opportunity to reduce costs and improve outcomes in US healthcare," said John Driscoll, CEO of CareCentrix, "We are taking bold steps to deliver more care in the lowest cost, most comforting setting: a patient's own home through the application of care models, data science and personalized, heart-centered care." Driscoll added, "Dr. Cosgrove has built his career as an innovator in clinical excellence, business model redesign and returning the patient to the center of care. We're honored to welcome his leadership and support."

Dr. Cosgrove is an expert in innovative healthcare delivery and an evangelist of the Quadruple Aim that embraces the critical role of patient and provider satisfaction to improve outcomes and reduce cost. As former president and chief executive officer of the Cleveland Clinic, Dr. Cosgrove presided over the system's multibillion-dollar healthcare and global leadership in clinical excellence, patient experience and outcomes, innovation, advanced care models and cost efficiency.

"To reform healthcare the right way we need to embrace new care models and harness the power of data to deliver the care that patients want and families deserve," said Dr. Cosgrove. "CareCentrix's focus on home-based and post-acute care is critically important to healthcare's transformation over the next decade to drive quality and to bend the cost curve, while delivering the best patient and provider satisfaction."

About CareCentrix

CareCentrix is architecting the future of care at home. With more than 20 years of experience working with payors and providers to create programs that improve quality and lower costs, CareCentrix allows patients to heal or age where they want to be: at home. CareCentrix currently manages care for more than 26 million members through over 8,000 provider locations. Through advanced analytics, CareCentrix helps determine the appropriate site for post-acute care, and provides support and coordination for patients and their families throughout care transitions, including to and from Skilled Nursing Facilities (SNFs) and through Home Health, Home DME, Home Infusion, Home Sleep services, and Palliative Illness Management. For more information, please visit http://www.CareCentrix.com.

SOURCE CareCentrix, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.carecentrix.com

