CareCentrix Adds Ken Goulet and Ken Fasola as Strategic Advisors

HARTFORD, Conn., April 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CareCentrix, the leading provider of home-based post-acute care solutions, has added former Anthem executive, Ken Goulet, and current UnitedHealth Group and former Humana executive, Ken Fasola, as strategic advisors.

"Payors partner with CareCentrix for innovative, scalable post-acute care solutions that deliver substantially lower costs while ensuring their members get the care they need," said John Driscoll, chief executive officer, CareCentrix. "Post-acute care costs have risen 70 percent in the past decade and represent the most significant opportunity for payors to lower costs and improve outcomes. Our aim is to help payors transition to high-value healthcare from hospital to home. Goulet's and Fasola's decades of leadership bring significant industry knowledge to help advance our leadership in the market."

Ken Goulet, a 30-year veteran of the health insurance industry, most recently served as executive vice president of Anthem, Inc. and president of Anthem's Commercial and Specialty Business division – the largest commercial business division in the country. Prior to that he served as president and chief executive officer of the Employer, Medicaid, Individual and Specialty business units of Anthem; and president and chief executive officer of the commercial business unit and national accounts.

"Payors need innovative post-acute care solutions that enhance healthcare delivery models to improve care and reduce costs," said Goulet. "I have worked closely with John Driscoll and the CareCentrix team for years. CareCentrix is a trusted organization that has demonstrated tremendous value to national and regional payor organizations for decades. I look forward to helping CareCentrix advance home healthcare delivery."

CareCentrix also appointed Ken Fasola to its advisory board. Fasola's three decades of leadership includes UnitedHealth Group as CEO of Secure Horizons and as Humana COO of market operations. Fasola currently serves as president and chief executive officer of HealthMarkets, Inc., one of the largest health insurance agencies in the United States and a subsidiary of UnitedHealth Group. Fasola's expertise in government-sponsored and commercial health plans will enhance CareCentrix's leadership in managing cost and quality for members transitioning from in-patient settings to home-based post-acute care.

"As the health care landscape evolves, particularly in the government sectors, there is tremendous potential for the industry to leverage the regulatory and policy reforms that are paving the way to reduce the cost of care and improve outcomes for patients. It is the mission of this Board to realize that potential, and advance the innovation and collaboration of care to benefit patients, payers, providers and the industry overall," said Mr. Fasola.

About CareCentrix

CareCentrix is architecting the future of care at home. With more than 20 years of experience working with payors and providers to create programs that improve quality and lower costs, CareCentrix allows patients to heal or age where they want to be: at home. CareCentrix currently manages care for more than 26 million members through over 8,000 provider locations. Through advanced analytics, CareCentrix helps determine the appropriate site for post-acute care, and provides support and coordination for patients and their families throughout care transitions, including to and from Skilled Nursing Facilities (SNFs) and through Home Health, Home DME, Home Infusion, Home Sleep services, and Palliative Illness Management. For more information, please visit http://www.CareCentrix.com.

Media Contact

Christy Marks-Davis

860-324-2957

Christy.MarksDavis@carecentrix.com

SOURCE CareCentrix

Related Links

http://www.CareCentrix.com

