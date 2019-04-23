CareCentrix and Turn-Key Health Partner to Expand Post-Acute Care Program to Include Palliative Care

HARTFORD, Conn. and PHILADELPHIA, April 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CareCentrix, a pioneer in home-based post-acute care (PAC) solutions, and Turn-Key Health, an industry leader in delivering community-based palliative care solutions to health plans and provider organizations, today announced a partnership which expands the CareCentrix industry-leading Post-Acute Care (PAC) program by integrating Turn-Key's Palliative Illness Management™ (PIM) solution for patients burdened by a serious or advanced illness.

The integrated program extends the CareCentrix intelligent post-acute management program to provide comprehensive care for people with advanced illnesses, focusing on the last 12 months of life. The partnership will result in an enhanced patient experience that alleviates pain, physical and mental stress for patients and caregivers, while supporting home-based care.

"CareCentrix has pioneered purpose-built technology, processes and analytics to help keep patients on the path to the ultimate site of care – home," said John Driscoll, CEO, CareCentrix. "The most important job of our enhanced Post-Acute Care platform is to best serve our patients. By providing access to home-based palliative care, we are not only able to help improve the quality during end-of-life care, we can also assist health plans manage the associated costs."

The collaborative approach uniquely provides:

Faster return to the home – the preferred site of recovery and care for most patients

Easier transition of patients to hospice care with over 95 percent patient satisfaction

Reductions in hospital readmissions of 32 percent

Decrease in ICU days of 37 percent

Management of patients for 90-days post-discharge

Behind the new program is the coordination of the analytics platforms. The integration of the 200 million discharge records in CareCentrix's proprietary HomeBridgeSM technology platform with Turn-Key Health's predictive analytics and specialized palliative care network will enhance the identification and management of patients who can benefit most and deliver an end-to-end engagement solution for patients and health plans.

According to the Center to Advance Palliative Care, approximately 90 million Americans suffer from a serious or advanced illness, and that number will more than double over the next 25 years, with many lacking access to appropriate care.

This collaboration also addresses the growing need for health plans to integrate with hospice care. The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Innovation (CMMI) announced earlier this year it is expanding the Medicare Advantage (MA) Value-Based Insurance Design (VBID) model. It is testing updates to MA offerings, which includes piloting a hospice benefit expected to take effect in 2021. The expansion will increase access to hospice services and better care coordination between patients' hospice providers and their clinicians.

Greer Myers, president, Turn-Key Health, said, "We are very excited about this industry-leading partnership with CareCentrix. Our collective focus on four pillars – identification, engagement, scalability, and technology enablement – has allowed us to create a solution to identify more members in need in real-time, engage with them across their care ecosystem, rapidly scale our solutions across broad geographies, and aggregate comprehensive data to improve care quality."

Andrew Horowitz, CEO of Enclara HealthCare, parent company of Turn-Key Health, adds, "Our collective organizations share a mission to simplify care delivery in complex populations to improve patient experience, quality and cost. Turn-Key's Palliative Illness Management helps CareCentrix address high cost and poor quality at the end of the care continuum."

About CareCentrix

CareCentrix is committed to making the home the center of patient care. With more than 20 years of experience working with payors and providers to create programs that improve quality and lower costs, CareCentrix allows patients to heal or age where they want to be: at home. CareCentrix manages care for 26 million members through over 8,000 provider locations. Through advanced analytics, CareCentrix helps determine the appropriate site for post-acute care, and provides support and coordination for patients and their families throughout care transitions, including to and from Skilled Nursing Facilities (SNFs) and through Home Health, Home DME, Home Infusion, and Home Sleep services. For more information, please visit www.carecentrix.com.

About Turn-Key Health

Turn-Key Health, a subsidiary of Enclara Healthcare, serves health plans, provider organizations and their members who are experiencing a serious or advanced illness. Its Palliative Illness Management™ (PIM™) model introduces a new, innovative option to improve care quality, address costs and reduce burdens associated with life-limiting illnesses. Visit www.turn-keyhealth.com.

SOURCE CareCentrix

Related Links

http://www.carecentrix.com

