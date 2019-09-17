CareCentrix Appoints Edo Banach to Strategic Advisory Board

"Our core belief is that everyone, including those who suffer from advanced illness should be able to receive the treatments they need in the comforts of their home," explained John Driscoll, chief executive officer. "CareCentrix. Edo brings critical knowledge and insight as we establish home-based care as the next stage of high-quality, cost-effective palliative care [prnewswire.com] ,"

Prior to leading the National Hospice and Palliative Care Organization, Banach served as deputy director of the Medicare-Medicaid Coordination Office at the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. "With those 65 and over slated to make up nearly a quarter of the population by 2060, I'm committed to ensuring that compassionate, comprehensive and coordinated care is available to patients in every community. The time is now for a national shift in quality of life care for people with chronic or terminal illnesses from hospital-based to home-based, where the vast majority of people prefer to be. I'm looking forward to working with CareCentrix to drive that shift," said Banach.

The addition of Banach to CareCentrix's strategic advisory board brings the industry one step closer to achieving the overall goal of creating a more patient-centric, cost-effective healthcare model that takes place where people feel the most comfortable - in their home.

About CareCentrix

CareCentrix leads the post-acute and home-based care category serving 30 million members nationwide, helping people get the right care they need to heal and age at home. CareCentrix's network and clinical management teams use purpose-built analytics and tech that leverage insights from hundreds-of-millions of discharges to create individualized care plans and mitigate adverse events and hospital readmissions. CareCentrix's portfolio of services includes facility, discharge and transition management services; home-based services including home health, DME, infusion, sleep; and advanced illness management for chronic and palliative care. For more information, please visit http://www.CareCentrix.com.

