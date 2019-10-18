CareCentrix Celebrates Women's Network Success in Advancing Employees' Professional Development

HARTFORD, Conn., Oct. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CareCentrix, the leading provider of home-based, post-acute care solutions celebrates the success of its Women's Network, an employee resource group aimed at promoting the advancement and inclusion of women leaders within CareCentrix. The network was prominently featured in a Wall Street Journal special report this month on women in the workplace, which recognized CareCentrix's success at promoting and supporting women at work.

"I am proud of what our Women's Network has accomplished in and out of the workplace," said John Driscoll, CEO of CareCentrix. "CareCentrix is committed to supporting all of our great leaders, the majority of whom just happen to be women. Our Women's Network helps women at all levels achieve their professional goals and grow their skill sets."

The CareCentrix Women's Network supports the growth of employees across the business by holding various networking and educational opportunities, including bringing in strong, innovative female entrepreneurs and business professionals for a monthly speaker series. Founded in 2017, the CareCentrix Women's Network currently has over 300 members.

The Wall Street Journal report featured Jennifer Shiffman, senior account manager at CareCentrix, who credits the Woman's Network, which she helped found, with her own career success by jumpstarting her growth after she took time off for family.

CareCentrix's Women's Network organizes speed-networking events with female executives as well as sit-down conversations with senior executives with team members from across the company. The Network leads opportunities for employees to volunteer within the community, hosts a book club and more. The success of the program is demonstrated through the women who make up 68 percent of management and 60 percent of senior leadership at CareCentrix.

The Women's Network is taking part in "Making Strides Against Breast Cancer" walks this month, in partnership with the VOE. For more information on CareCentrix and the Women's Network, please visit: https://www.carecentrix.com/

About CareCentrix

CareCentrix is architecting the future of care at home. With more than 20 years of experience working with payors and providers to create programs that improve quality and lower costs, CareCentrix allows patients to heal or age where they want to be: at home. CareCentrix currently manages care for more than 28 million members through over 8,000 provider locations. Through advanced analytics, CareCentrix helps determine the appropriate site for post-acute care, and provides support and coordination for patients and their families throughout care transitions, including to and from skilled nursing facilities (SNFs) and through home health, durable medical equipment (DME), home infusion therapy and nursing, home sleep services, and palliative illness management. For more information, please visit http://www.CareCentrix.com.

SOURCE CareCentrix, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.carecentrix.com

