CareCentrix Earns URAC Accreditation in Health Utilization Management

HARTFORD, Conn., Oct. 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- CareCentrix is proud to announce that it has earned URAC accreditation in Health Utilization Management. URAC is the independent leader in promoting healthcare quality through accreditation, certification and measurement. By achieving this status, CareCentrix has demonstrated a comprehensive commitment to quality care, improved processes and better patient outcomes.

"We are proud to once again receive URAC Accreditation in Health Utilization Management which CareCentrix has maintained since November 1, 2009," said John Driscoll, Chief Executive Officer, CareCentrix. "The accreditation recognizes our commitment to patients, providers and payors and inspires us to continue to build a better health care system that recognizes the value of home care and delivers reduced costs of care and lower readmissions through the use of innovative technology."

"Appropriateness and efficiency are words to live by in meeting new value-based goals for population health. CareCentrix's URAC accreditation shows an ability to abide by the gold standard when it comes to performing Health Utilization Management functions," said URAC President and CEO Kylanne Green. "URAC's utilization management accreditation standards promote an evidence-based and reasonable review of services that respect both patients and providers."

About CareCentrix

CareCentrix partners with providers and payors in the transition to value-based care with home health management solutions and services that support improved outcomes and efficient care delivery. Headquartered in Hartford, Conn., CareCentrix connects patients with the care they need at home through a national network of over 8,000 credentialed provider locations. CareCentrix provides optimal access to quality home care for more than 24 million lives by connecting providers with patients and helping them navigate the complex home care system. CareCentrix's extensive range of services provides support and coordination for patients and their families in every step of the healing process, including home health, durable medical equipment (DME), home infusion, sleep management and care management services, which ultimately improve care transitions and reduce unnecessary readmissions and emergency room visits. For more information, please visit http://www.CareCentrix.com.

About URAC

Founded in 1990, URAC is the independent leader in promoting healthcare quality through leadership, accreditation, measurement and innovation. URAC is a nonprofit organization using evidence-based measures and developing standards through inclusive engagement with a range of stakeholders committed to improving the quality of healthcare. Our portfolio of accreditation and certification programs span the healthcare industry, addressing healthcare management, healthcare operations, health plans, pharmacies, telehealth providers, physician practices, and more. URAC accreditation is a symbol of excellence for organizations to showcase their validated commitment to quality and accountability.

