CareCentrix Named as 2020 Great Place to Work®

HARTFORD, Conn., Jan. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CareCentrix, the leading provider of home-based post-acute care solutions, happily announces that it has been recognized by independent analysts at the Great Place to Work Institute with a certification as a 2019-2020 Great Place to Work. The certification process considered feedback from over half of the employees across CareCentrix's six locations.

Great Place to Work's 30 years of continual research demonstrates that the definition of a great workplace is one where employees trust their managers, take pride in what they do, and enjoy the people they work with. Business leaders, top research institutions, and the public rely on the Great Place to Work Trust Model as the definitive standard of what it means to be a great workplace. Great Place to Work evaluates more than 60 elements of employees' experience on the job. These include pride in the organization's community impact, belief that their work makes a difference, and feeling their work has special meaning. Rankings are based on employees' experiences, no matter who they are or what they do.

"We are in a new era of what defines business success. For businesses to compete and win today we need to create companies that deliver for all of our teammates," said John Driscoll, CEO of CareCentrix. "Our goal at CareCentrix is to build a people growing machine that we all are proud of."

CareCentrix's track record of building an enterprise that employs its team's best ideas powered the win. Laizer Kornwasser, President and COO of CareCentrix said, "We are a much stronger company due to all of the new programs we have initiated based on our team's great ideas. And we are just getting started."

Some of CareCentrix's employee programs include:

CareCentrix Cares Fund: CareCentrix Cares was established by management to help meet critical needs of employees who are undergoing difficult challenges in their lives. CareCentrix Cares honors the obligations that our company believes that we have to support one another in times of need. The program is exclusively funded through the generosity of CareCentrix employees and more than 60% of employees contribute to CareCentrix Cares. The program is confidential, for both donors and recipients. Since 2015, we have distributed over $500,000 in financial assistance to more than 200 employees.

Voice of the Employee (VOE): CareCentrix believes that every employee at every level and area of the organization needs a voice in making CareCentrix a great place to work. The VOE team is selected through an annual application process and takes part in giving back to the community, helping team members live healthier lives, encouraging team members to have fun at work, and offering opportunities for personal and professional development.

The Women's Network: As an organization that is 80% female, CareCentrix believes that it is critical to support and promote advancement of our female teammates. Founded in 2017, the Women's Network is open to all employees and helps to promote the advancement and inclusion of women leaders at the company through networking opportunities and guest speakers. The Women's Network was recently featured in the Wall Street Journal and currently has over 300 members who participate in educational and networking opportunities.

"We applaud CareCentrix for seeking certification and releasing its employees' feedback," said Dr. Jacquelyn Kung, of Great Place to Work's senior care affiliate Activated Insights. "These ratings measure its capacity to earn its own employees' trust and create a great workplace for high performance."

CareCentrix was also named a 2019 Top Workplace by the Tampa Bay Times, recognizing it as one of the Tampa region's top employers.

To learn more about available employment opportunities at CareCentrix, please visit https://www.carecentrix.com/careers.

About CareCentrix

CareCentrix is architecting the future of care at home. With more than 20 years of experience working with payors and providers to create programs that improve quality and lower costs, CareCentrix allows patients to heal or age where they want to be: at home. CareCentrix currently manages care for more than 28 million members through over 8,000 provider locations. Through advanced analytics, CareCentrix helps determine the appropriate site for post-acute care and provides support and coordination for patients and their families throughout care transitions, including to and from skilled nursing facilities (SNFs) and through home health, durable medical equipment (DME), home infusion therapy and nursing, home sleep services, and palliative illness management. For more information, please visit http://www.CareCentrix.com.

About Great Place to Work

Great Place to Work is the global authority on high-trust, high-performance workplace cultures. Through its certification programs, Great Place to Work recognizes outstanding workplace cultures and produces the annual Fortune "100 Best Companies to Work For®" and Great Place to Work Best Workplaces lists for Millennials, Women, Diversity, Small & Medium Companies, industries and, internationally, countries and regions. Through its culture consulting services , Great Place to Work helps clients create great workplaces that outpace peers on key business metrics like revenue growth, profitability, retention and stock performance.

SOURCE CareCentrix, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.carecentrix.com

