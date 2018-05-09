CareCentrix Receives NCQA Utilization Management Accreditation

HARTFORD, Conn., May 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- CareCentrix, an industry leader in making home the center of patient care, announced its accreditation from the National Committee for Quality Assurance in Utilization Management. NCQA is a private, non-profit organization dedicated to improving health care quality.

"The best way to bend the cost curve in health care is by helping patients age and heal at home. We are proud of our NCQA Utilization Management Accreditation, which exemplifies our commitment to quality, particularly during the challenging time when patients are discharged from the hospital," said John Driscoll, Chief Executive Officer, CareCentrix. "Our team made this achievement possible, and I am proud of their commitment to quality in service and execution."

"Achieving Utilization Management accreditation from NCQA demonstrates that CareCentrix has the systems, process and personnel in place to conduct utilization management in accordance with the strictest quality standards," said Margaret E. O'Kane, President of NCQA.

CareCentrix has also achieved URAC accreditation in health utilization management.

About CareCentrix

CareCentrix is committed to making the home the center of patient care.

With more than 20 years of experience working with payors and providers to create programs that improve quality and lower costs, CareCentrix allows patients to heal or age where they want to be: at home. CareCentrix currently manages care for 26 million members through over 8,000 provider locations.

Through advanced analytics, CareCentrix helps determine the appropriate site for post-acute care, and provides support and coordination for patients and their families throughout care transitions, including to and from Skilled Nursing Facilities (SNFs) and through Home Health, Home DME, Home Infusion, and Home Sleep services. For more information, please visit http://www.CareCentrix.com.

NCQA has reviewed and accredited CareCentrix's Utilization Management functions only. For complete details on the scope of this review, visit www.ncqa.org.

