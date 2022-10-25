CareCognitics Partners With athenahealth's Marketplace Program to Offer Instant Digital Front Door With Rewards Management

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CareCognitics , a provider of digital front door and rewards-incentivized health solutions, today announced a partnership with athenahealth , Inc. through the company's Marketplace program. As part of the athenahealth® Marketplace , this newly integrated application is now available to athenahealth's growing network of healthcare providers to help fill gaps in care and drive other practice goals.

"CareCognitics is proud to be the first digital check-in solution to incorporate consumer rewards capabilities," said Sunny Tara, CareCognitics Founder and CEO. "Our unique patient-nudging and behavior motivation capabilities can reduce no shows, ease staff burdens and keep patients pro-active in their own healthcare."

athenahealth is a network-enabled, results-oriented software and services company that offers medical record, revenue cycle, patient engagement, and care coordination services for hospital and ambulatory clients nationwide. The company's vision is to build a thriving ecosystem that delivers accessible, high-quality, and sustainable healthcare for all. As a Marketplace partner, CareCognitics joins a network of like-minded healthcare professionals who are looking to disrupt established approaches in healthcare that simply aren't working, aren't good enough, or aren't advancing the industry and help providers thrive in the face of industry change.

To learn more about CareCognitics' new integrated application, please visit CareCognitics' on the product's listing page on the Marketplace .

About CareCognitics

At CareCognitics, we believe better health outcomes are realized when patients are more proactive in their own healthcare. CareCognitics platform uses patented patient-nudging and behavior modification capabilities from gaming & hospitality to engage patients and reward actions that motivate them to stay connected, year-round. The results include a more proactive & engaged patient population, higher retention rates in value-based programs, and ease-of workload for healthcare staff.

About athenahealth Marketplace

The athenahealth Marketplace, the largest EHR app store, is where athenahealth customers find innovative healthcare IT solutions that extend athenahealth services and allow customers to create highly tailored user experiences. Customers use Marketplace partner solutions to boost practice efficiency, increase patient satisfaction, and engage patients in their own care. The Marketplace has more than 250 solutions across 60 categories that are seamlessly integrated with athenaNet, athenahealth's network-enabled platform through which the company offers medical records, revenue cycle, patient engagement, and care coordination service offerings.

