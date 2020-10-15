Care.com Appoints Megan Poonolly as Head of Safety

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Care.com, the world's leading platform for finding and managing high-quality family care, today announced the appointment of Megan Poonolly as its new Head of Safety. Poonolly, a former Senior Counsel for Safety at Uber, will oversee the Care.com Safety Program, including policy and product enhancements, and will lead a cross-functional team responsible for safety strategy and experience for all users.

In making the announcement, Care.com CEO Tim Allen said, "The safety of the Care.com community is our top priority and we've established a set of safety protocols that represent the standard for the online care industry. Megan's addition to the team will help us build on this foundation, recognizing that safety is a continuous pursuit requiring vigilance and innovation. Megan brings an abundance of industry experience and a deep understanding of the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead for Care.com. The company and our community will be well served to have someone of Megan's caliber in this role."

While at Uber, Poonolly advised global teams on screening programs in more than 60 countries, covering millions of drivers and couriers. She was responsible for shaping the development of global policies and processes relating to screening, onboarding, and other safety related initiatives across various lines of business. Prior to joining Uber, Poonolly represented and counseled employers in all aspects of employment law, with a focus on background check screenings.

"I have spent much of my career developing programs designed to promote safety in the workplace and in the gig economy, and I'm excited to apply that experience at Care.com," said Poonolly. "Care.com's robust safety protocols reflect a commitment to safety that is essential for any online platform designed to foster offline relationships. I look forward to working with the team to further strengthen our posture while continuing to raise the bar for safety in the online care industry."

Care.com, the dominant digital care marketplace, requires all caregivers to be screened and undergo a CareCheck, a detailed background check, before they are granted access to the platform. This background check has been conducted on every caregiver on the platform. Additional elements of the Care.com safety program include monitoring of messages between community members to detect inappropriate behavior, language, and fraud, and a robust education program to encourage members to follow best practices and make use of available resources, among other protocols.

In her role, Poonolly will define and implement safety policies, and recommend technical solutions to address various safety concerns, ranging from criminal activity, identity verification, physical safety, and fraud. She will work with a highly skilled safety team embedded across the company in functions including operations, product, and engineering, ensuring that safety is a primary focus throughout the entire organization. Poonolly will report to Care.com General Counsel, Melanie Goins.

