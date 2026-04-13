CareConnect Launches CareConsortium: A First-of-Its-Kind eLearning Consortium Delivering 50%+ Cost Savings Across Homecare, Home Health, and Long-Term Care

CareConsortium Eliminates Redundant Compliance Training Costs for Agencies, Facilities, and the Care Professionals Who Serve Them

CANTON, Mass., April 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CareConnect (careconnectmobile.com), a leading innovator in mobile-first care workforce technology, today announced the launch of CareConsortium (careconsortium.health) — the first national eLearning consortium purpose-built for post-acute care. CareConsortium is available now across all fifty states, with multi-language support. Healthcare organizations can sign up today at careconsortium.health and start saving immediately. For the first time in Post-Acute Care, home care agencies, home health, and long-term care facilities can receive paychecks back through shared credentialing as nurses, aides, and therapists change jobs.

CareConsortium

CareConsortium fundamentally transforms how compliance training is delivered and paid for in the post-acute care sector. Under the legacy model, care professionals — including home health aides, nurses, physical therapists, occupational therapists, and other clinical staff — are required to complete the same compliance courses each time they join a new employer, forcing agencies and facilities to absorb those costs repeatedly. With the average post-acute care worker employed by 2–3 agencies (and up to 6+ in metro areas), duplicated costs create significant and unnecessary financial waste across the industry.

"The current system punishes everyone," said a CareConnect spokesperson. "Agencies pay for training that has already been completed. Care professionals are burdened with redundant coursework. And facilities have no clean way to recognize what a worker has already learned. CareConsortium fixes all of this."

Through the CareConsortium model, agencies can share state-standardized compliance training credentials, allowing them to follow care professionals across employers. Agencies and facilities pay one low consortium price for access, eliminating the 2x, 3x, or even 4x cost multiplication that occurs when multiple employers fund the same course for the same worker. Compared to legacy eLearning providers, CareConsortium members can expect cost savings of 50% or more right out of the gate—with even greater savings unlocked for organizations that share state-standardized curriculum across multiple agencies or facilities. Additional savings are available through bundled offerings with CareConnect's hiring and/or AI-powered scheduling solutions.

With Medicaid reimbursement cuts putting new pressure on the post-acute sector, CareConsortium comes at a critical time. CareConnect offers flexible bundling and pricing for organizations currently locked into legacy eLearning contracts—delivering immediate savings without disrupting existing workflows. Unlike closed eLearning systems, agencies can also access custom content development at a fraction of the cost, backed by a decade of experience and a dedicated team of healthcare educators.

Agencies and facilities interested in joining CareConsortium can sign up today at careconsortium.health. For organizations seeking a tailored transition strategy from a legacy provider, CareConnect's sales team is available for direct consultation.

About CareConnect

CareConnect (careconnectmobile.com) provides mobile-first workforce technology for the post-acute care industry, including hiring solutions, AI-powered scheduling, and now CareConsortium — the national eLearning consortium for Homecare, Home Health, and Long-Term Care. CareConnect is headquartered in Canton, Massachusetts.

Media Contact: Andrew Packer | [email protected] | careconnectmobile.com | careconsortium.health

SOURCE CareConnect