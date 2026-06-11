CareConnect Welcomes Cinematic Health to Its eLearning Platform and CareConsortium, Expanding Access to Story-Driven Caregiver Training

Award-style, narrative-based CNA, HHA, and caregiver training now available to all current and prospective CareConnect customers

CANTON, Mass., June 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CareConnect today announced a new partnership with Cinematic Health Education, Inc., bringing its story-driven online caregiver training to the CareConnect eLearning platform and CareConsortium. Effective immediately, all current and prospective CareConnect customers can access Cinematic Health's full suite of programs.

Cinematic Health is trusted by more than 250 partners nationwide and is known for its cinematic, narrative-based approach to preparing certified nursing assistants (CNAs), home health aides (HHAs), and caregivers for real-world care. The addition strengthens CareConnect's mission to equip post-acute care organizations with the AI-powered workforce solutions they need to hire faster, retain longer, and deliver exceptional care.

Key value for CareConnect customers

The partnership delivers value across several dimensions. Cinematic Health's story-driven learning uses immersive, Hollywood-quality episodes that follow new caregivers through real-world challenges, driving stronger skill retention and engagement than traditional training. Its approval-ready, pre-configured courses—the industry's only multi-state, pre-built caregiver curriculum—simplify regulatory approval and speed to implementation. Through ReadyCNA and ReadyHHA, customers gain dedicated programs spanning the full caregiver workforce. Integrated soft-skills training ensures caregivers learn the interpersonal competencies behind quality care, not just test material. And Cinematic Health's high-touch partnership model pairs each client with a dedicated Client Success Manager for onboarding, compliance support, and ongoing optimization.

The results are measurable: Cinematic Health reports an 85 Net Promoter Score, 83% of clients citing lower turnover among Cinematic Health–trained caregivers in their first three months, and 92% saying those caregivers outperform their peers in that same window.

CareConsortium already delivers members value: 50%+ savings versus legacy eLearning platforms, a payback check through its shared consortium model — the first of its kind in the industry — earned when other member agencies access training records you funded; and custom content creation at a fraction of traditional development costs.

"Bringing Cinematic Health into our eLearning platform and CareConsortium means our customers can immediately deploy proven, engaging caregiver training that improves retention and care quality. This is exactly the kind of partner our customers have been asking for" said Matt McGinty, CEO, CareConnect

"Partnering with CareConnect lets us put story-driven, real-world caregiver training in front of far more organizations who need it, helping to further our mission to provide a better way to prepare caregivers for the reality of the role while providing organizations with a more competent and stable workforce. Together we're making it easier to build a confident, well-prepared caregiving workforce.'" said Chad Schaedler, CEO, Cinematic Health Education.

Cinematic Health's programs are available now to all CareConnect customers and prospects. To learn more or request a demo, visit https://careconsortium.health/contact or contact https://careconnectmobile.com/contact

About CareConnect

CareConnect is the AI-powered Workforce Operating System for post-acute care. Trusted by home care, home health, hospice, and long-term care organizations nationwide, CareConnect unifies hiring, scheduling, and compliance into a single end-to-end platform — helping organizations source and credential care professionals faster, fill shifts with the right match, and keep their workforce trained and compliant. CareConnect's eLearning and compliance module delivers onboarding, in-services, and continuing education directly to caregivers' phones, tracked against each organization's compliance calendar. Learn more at careconnectmobile.com.

About Cinematic Health Education

Cinematic Health Education, Inc. delivers story-driven, online caregiver training for CNAs, HHAs, and caregivers. Through immersive, narrative-based courses and a high-touch partnership model, the company helps allied health schools, skilled nursing and acute care facilities, home care and home health providers, and education institutions build prepared, confident caregiving workforces. Trusted by 250+ partners nationwide. Learn more at cinematichealtheducation.com.

Media Contact: Andrew Packer I [email protected]

SOURCE CareConnect