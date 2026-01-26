CareConnect announces the release of Workforce Operating System 2.0, the next generation AI platform helping home-based health care agencies get the Right Caregiver, in the Right Place, at the Right Time

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Jan. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today at Home Care 100 "We're proud to evolve the next generation of our Workforce Operating System represents the next chapter of CareConnect's mission to ensure the right caregiver is in the right place at the right time—for all," said Matt McGinty, CEO of CareConnect. "Agencies are overwhelmed by workforce shortages, manual processes, rising costs and increasing demand for care without additional reimbursement. We have expanded CaregiverChoice, our AI scheduling platform to include AI chat bots for caregivers and coordinators. This allows coordinators/schedulers to focus on enhancing patient care, not repeatable tasks. This also makes the process of caregivers managing their schedule quicker and with less app fatigue. Finally, we have commercially released CareCommunity that helps agencies build pools of caregivers and share the cost of compliance to drive down operating costs. Something the market has been clamoring for given the often-repeated costs for caregiver and clinician compliance."

Caregiver Choice 2.0, the next generation of the CareConnect scheduling platform, leverages ShiftMatch.ai to automate scheduling using AI caregiver chatbots, care coordinator chat bots, auto-dialers, and a full suite of AI tools enabling care coordinators to focus on caregiver and patient relationships vs. low-value, repeatable and time-consuming tasks. It also reduces app fatigue for the caregiver. Caregivers can talk to or text with the chat bot and get scheduled without having to visit multiple apps and platforms. Finally, on the back of CaregiverChoice 2.0, CareConnect is launching Predictive Authorization Analytics. This uses knowledge about scheduling and hiring efficiencies within an agency so they can accurately predict their ability to fill authorized cases from payers before accepting the case, protecting outcomes and margins. The same AI used in ShiftMatch.ai for CaregiverChoice can effectively predict completion of care plans and predict an agency's hiring needs well in advance. To expand access to CaregiverChoice 2.0, CareConnect will also be offering performance-based pricing to small and medium-sized agencies so that all agencies can benefit from the value CareConnect delivers in all fifty states.

CareCommunity is a first-of-its-kind platform licensed directly to agencies that allows them to build and retain their own compliant caregiver pools while also intelligently share caregivers with their predetermined, trusted partner agencies. All with business rules and billing controls that put the agency in better control of their workforce movement in a given market. If an agency chooses to share idle caregiver or clinician capacity with another agency they see fit, the agency will get a fee in-return to help them cover their rising compliance costs; turning idle workforce capacity into monetization. In addition, CareCommunity now also makes commercially available AI tools for recruiting, credentialing and compliance of home-based care workers that rapidly increases the speed to hire. Even if you're not using the entirely of CareCommunity, you can still access these AI tools that help make agencies efficient at hiring and compliance. No more chasing applicants and collecting documents.

About CareConnect

CareConnect is an AI-powered workforce optimization platform that delivers a fresh, connected experience so agencies can recruit, engage, retain, and grow through reduced costs and increased revenue while providing the best care possible. CareConnect provides all the tools to stay compliant on one platform and the choice to incorporate other vendors if desired. CareConnect's suite of solutions includes Caregiver Choice, AI-backed client matching, advanced workload optimization (reduce overtime), applicant tracking, recruiting services, eLearning, medical testing results integration, scheduling services, HR Compliance, and secure communications for field caregivers.

https://www.careconnectmobile.com/

Media Contact:

Andrew Packer

[email protected]

SOURCE CareConnect