CareConnect launches ShiftMatch.AI, adds Andrew Packer as Chief Growth Officer, and announces 80% Growth in Revenue

PORT WASHINGTON, N.Y., Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CareConnect, LLC, a leader in home care AI, software, and services, is proud to announce the launch of ShiftMatch.AI, a revolutionary solution set to redefine how home care agencies operate. In addition, CareConnect added Andrew Packer as Chief Growth Officer and saw an 80% growth in revenue in 2023.

ShiftMatch.AI

ShiftMatch.AI is the technology that drives the CareConnect Platform, using AI to understand Caregiver and Coordinator behavior. The AI evolves the experience as the system learns behaviors and can recommend which Caregivers are most likely to accept certain shifts and, more importantly, match their patients' needs so they can thrive in their assignments.

Agencies that CareConnect works with have already seen dramatic results with ShiftMatch.AI:

Fill 30+% more shifts

Reduce overtime 40% or more

Fill callouts up to 25% faster

"ShiftMatch.AI pairs Caregivers with shifts they are most likely to accept and, in addition, reduces overtime and unfilled shifts. It never stops learning and adds a much-needed layer of efficiency and cost savings to create more value across the agency," says CEO Matt McGinty.

Improved Scheduling and Recruiting Services

With the launch of ShiftMatch.AI, CareConnect has revamped their scheduling and recruiting services to better serve the needs of home care agencies. "Scheduling services allow you to scale coordination staff in real-time and take advantage of all the ShiftMatch.AI features, which group shorter and hard-to-fill shifts together, recommend overtime thresholds to reduce cost penalties, and just simply fill more shifts," added McGinty. Recruiting Services helps agencies identify their own private pool of caregivers, onboard them 40% faster, and reduce the cost-per-hire by up to 50%.

CareConnect Welcomes Andrew Packer as Chief Growth Officer

Andrew joins CareConnect from IntelyCare, where he was head of Commercial Operations and later General Manager for their largest markets, running a tech-enabled agency business across all functions. He was integral in bringing business from four states to 30 and leading new market entry. Andrew brings a data-driven approach to how CareConnect goes to market and how CareConnect enters new markets efficiently and profitably.

CareConnect Grew Revenue by 80% in 2023

The company grew 80% in revenue in 2023 and expects triple-digit growth in 2024. CareConnect attributes the growth to innovative products/services, a customer-centric approach to value, and a deep focus on their refreshed cultural pillars, particularly Value and Change. We're obsessed with showing our customers value vs. convenience so they can provide more care in an ever complex and complicated healthcare market. We are change agents who help our caregivers embrace change in the modern gig economy and help our Agencies embrace changes in the market that help them deliver the best care possible.

"We are thrilled to announce our 80% year-over-year growth. This accomplishment is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team, as well as the loyalty of our valued customers. We remain committed to delivering exceptional products and services while exploring new opportunities for continued success," said McGinty.

With these significant milestones, CareConnect looks ahead to 2024. The company is poised for further expansion and is committed to continuing its position as an industry leader.

About CareConnect

CareConnect is an AI-powered caregiver workflow optimization platform that delivers a fresh, connected experience, so Agencies can onboard, train, retain, and grow through reduced costs, increased revenue, and by providing the best care possible. CareConnect provides all the tools to stay compliant on one platform and the choice to incorporate other vendors if desired. CareConnect's suite of solutions includes caregiver client matching with shift booking preferences, advanced workload optimization (reduce overtime), applicant tracking, recruiting services, eLearning, medical testing results integration, scheduling services, HR Compliance, and secure communications for field caregivers.

