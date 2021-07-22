CareConnectMD and Curve Health Partner to Create an Exceptional Care Experience for California Seniors

COSTA MESA, Calif., July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CareConnectMD, a medical group that elevates care for the fragile and medically complex residing in skilled nursing facilities (SNFs or nursing homes), today announced a partnership with Curve Health, a company that delivers connected senior care via a care enablement platform integrating telemedicine, smart billing, health information exchange, and predictive analytics. This partnership will help expand services and provide an enhanced patient offering for residents in SNFs.

"Our passion for bringing together the fragmented care the vulnerable senior receives has been our driving force since our inception in 1996," said Kim Phan, the CEO and Co-Founder of CareConnectMD. "Partnering with Curve Health, the best technology platform we've seen for realizing our mission, will help close the gaps that hold care back and will reinvent the quality of lives for those who need it most, in a modern, yet caring way. And in a way that totally differentiates from other physician groups by delivering outsized value to patients, families, SNFs and payors. We're thrilled to partner with Curve Health to bring this solution to those we care for."

The partnership between CareConnectMD and Curve Health will improve patient care and outcomes, increase census, drive higher per patient reimbursement, and ensure SNFs are operating effectively and efficiently. A recent study by Western Journal of Emergency Medicine found care provided through the Curve Health platform reduced SNF patient hospital admissions by up to 80%. The study also identified significant ROI for SNF's and cost savings for payors.

"I've long believed that coupling exceptional technology with forward looking care providers is the formula for solving the most significant problems in our healthcare system," said Rob MacNaughton, CEO of Curve Health. "There is no challenge greater than providing optimal care for residents in nursing homes, both from the perspective of the patients and the caregivers. The Curve Health platform was designed by and for its users, and CareConnectMD is the ideal partner to optimize value for all stakeholders, and most importantly provide optimal care for patients."

CareConnectMD and Curve Health are rolling out the partnership in SNFs in San Diego and will be expanding to value-focused SNFs across the state.

About Curve Health:

Curve Health is senior care without walls. Founded in April of 2020 on a platform that's reduced patient transfers from Skilled Nursing Facilities (SNFs) to Emergency Departments by 80%, Curve advances connected senior care by bridging the silos that hinder healthcare delivery today; enabling physicians to remotely care for patients in SNFs, at home, in ambulances or wherever they may be. Curve combines telemedicine, a health information exchange, predictive analytics, and smart billing into a single platform, resulting in higher quality care + significant return on investment while ensuring the most seamless patient experience. To learn more visit: www.curvehealth.com.

About CareConnectMD:

Since 1996, CareConnectMD (formerly Gerinet Medical Associates) has been providing personalized and compassionate medical care for our fragile and medically complex patients in skilled nursing and long-term care facilities and in the home. Our value-based, connected care experience has helped us successfully navigate hundreds of thousands of our patients in California, Nevada, and Arizona through the healthcare system, dramatically improving their quality of care and their quality of life. Our clinicians bridge the gaps in care as our patients transition from inpatient to post-acute settings, including going home. Our highest priority is to ensure our patients receive the right care at the right time, through improved communication, better coordination, and compassionate care. To learn more, visit www.careconnectmd.com.

