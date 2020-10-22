CareCredit Announces Extended Strategic Partnership with National Veterinary Associates

"Our continued partnership with National Veterinary Associates demonstrates the power of CareCredit's unique customer financing solutions," said Jonathan Wainberg, SVP and GM CareCredit Pet. "We are excited to deepen our relationship with NVA by giving veterinarians the ability to offer comprehensive financial options and a seamless client experience."

The extended relationship with NVA is evidence of CareCredit's ongoing commitment to the rapidly growing pet and veterinary market, further delivering on its commitment to offer a Lifetime of Care for the pet and pet parent population. From planned visits to unexpected treatments to specialty care, CareCredit provides a continuum of payment options for pet owners to give their pets the care that is needed through every stage of life.

As the cost of pet and vet care increases, pet owners are seeking simple, flexible financial options for a lifetime of pet care. Overall pet spend is expected to reach $99 billion in 2020, with veterinary care projected to make up more than $30.2 billion, second only to pet food and treats (American Pet Products Association).

"Now more than ever, people are investing in their pets, and at CareCredit we truly understand that they are part of the family," said Wainberg. "We are making it easier than ever before for our clients to pay for their pet's care with digital contactless offerings designed to enhance both the application process and use of the CareCredit card. With digital tools like the QR code and mobile app, clients are given instant, seamless options to apply for, manage, and pay with their CareCredit card on their own."

The CareCredit credit card is accepted in nearly 85% of eligible veterinary practices in the U.S.

About CareCredit

CareCredit, a Synchrony solution, is a leading provider of promotional financing to consumers for health, veterinary and personal care procedures, services and products. For more than 30 years, CareCredit has helped millions of people by offering special financing options with convenient monthly payments. CareCredit is accepted at more than 240,000 locations for a wide variety of health and wellness procedures, treatments, products and services.

About Synchrony

Synchrony (NYSE: SYF) is a premier consumer financial services company. We deliver a wide range of specialized financing programs, as well as innovative consumer banking products, across key industries including digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health and pet. Synchrony enables our partners to grow sales and loyalty with consumers. We are one of the largest issuers of private label credit cards in the United States; we also offer co-branded products, installment loans and consumer financing products for small- and medium-sized businesses, as well as healthcare providers.

Synchrony is changing what's possible through our digital capabilities, deep industry expertise, actionable data insights, frictionless customer experience and customized financing solutions.

For more information, visit www.synchrony.com and Twitter: @Synchrony.

Media Contact

Lisa Lanspery

[email protected]

203-219-7984

SOURCE Synchrony Financial

Related Links

http://www.synchrony.com

