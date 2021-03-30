CareCredit Joins Epic App Orchard to Offer Patient Financing Solution

"The CareCredit Patient Financing app makes CareCredit's more than three decades of innovation, medical financing and caring customer service available to hundreds of healthcare organizations using Epic," said Shannon Burke, general manager, health systems, CareCredit. "This technology integration is designed as more than a tool for responsible lending – it can help providers improve revenue cycle management and reduce debt risk with no additional effort required of staff following the initial integration."

When a health system implements the CareCredit Patient Financing app from App Orchard, CareCredit cardholders can pay copays, deductibles and medical bills not covered by insurance. The patient simply enters their payment information and selects a financing option with convenient monthly payments to fit their budget.

"As consumers assume more financial responsibility for their healthcare, CareCredit has evolved beyond elective care and now supports patients by enabling them to pay for non-elective medical bills and routine medical care. The CareCredit Patient Financing App gives patients a convenient way to pay healthcare costs while also helping health services and hospital providers run efficient, financially healthy organizations," said Erin Gadhavi, senior vice president, strategy and initiatives, CareCredit.

CareCredit's Patient Financing App is in compliance with HIPAA- and PCI- standards, as well as OAuth 2.0 authentication protocols. The platform is accessible through both desktop and mobile devices. The CareCredit Patient Financing app is now available to all Epic users in the App Orchard. To learn more or to access the CareCredit Patient Financing app, please visit AppOrchard.com.

About CareCredit

For more than 30 years, CareCredit, leading provider of special financing for healthcare, has been helping people get the care they want and need. From dentistry, veterinary care and hearing aids to prescription glasses and cosmetic surgery, the CareCredit credit card is a way for people to pay for care not covered by insurance, including elective procedures, copays, deductibles and coinsurance, often with special financing. Today, CareCredit is accepted at more than 250,000 provider and health-focused retail locations and there are more than 12 million CareCredit cardholders. CareCredit is a Synchrony solution (NYSE:SYF).

About Synchrony

Synchrony (NYSE: SYF) is a premier consumer financial services company. Synchrony delivers a wide range of specialized financing programs, as well as innovative consumer banking products, across key industries including digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health and pet. Synchrony enables partners to grow sales and loyalty with consumers. Synchrony is one of the largest issuers of private label credit cards in the United States; Synchrony also offers co-branded products, installment loans and consumer financing products for small- and medium-sized businesses, as well as healthcare providers.

Synchrony is changing what's possible through our digital capabilities, deep industry expertise, actionable data insights, frictionless customer experience and customized financing solutions.

For more information, visit www.synchrony.com and Twitter: @Synchrony.

Epic, MyChart and App Orchard are trademarks or registered trademarks of Epic Systems Corporation.

