CareCru Announces Successful US Launch of North America's Largest Platform for DSO and Multi-Practice Dental Networks

Enterprise-ready, all in one platform with largest single implementation in North America now available to serve multi-location dental groups and DSOs in the United States

MIAMI, Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - CareCru, a leading developer of proprietary AI-driven, patient engagement, workflow automation and business analytics software for the dental industry, today announced the successful launch of its practice growth platform in the United States. Recent multi-practice wins in the US market are underpinned by CareCru's experience and success with dentalcorp (TSX: DNTL) Canada's largest Dental Support Organization (DSO) with over 400 practices, 7,000 team members and 4 million annual patient visits.

"Our goal is to empower dental groups to scale faster by offloading front office workload and maximizing team productivity across their entire network—this is possible through Donna, our AI-powered, practice assistant," says Lonny McLean, CEO of CareCru. "Donna evaluates the health of dental practices, automates up to 75% of mundane, tedious tasks and boosts team productivity to allow groups to grow faster and more efficiently with less effort."

At dentalcorp, CareCru was engaged to deliver an enterprise rollout of Donna to drive practice growth and empower front office teams across the network to be more productive. The CareCru Platform was a key factor as dentalcorp practices overcame challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic. Due/late percentage was reduced by 42% on average, for example, and practices returned to pre-COVID schedule utilization rates at an astounding 90%+ in just a few months.

Highlights of CareCru's enterprise offering include:

Enterprise identity provider (IdP) support

Custom Enterprise playbooks

Custom Enterprise branding

Multi-location reporting

Enterprise user management

Enterprise account hierarchy

Executive sponsors

CareCru's platform has been selected by several technology forward US DSOs with early deployments generating outstanding results.

Case Study

For more information about CareCru's strategic partnership with dentalcorp, download the case study: https://carecru.com/case-study-dentalcorp-partners-with-carecru

About CareCru

CareCru is the creator of Donna®, an AI-driven growth platform for dental practices and dental groups. Donna supercharges practice growth by automating front office work thus boosting team productivity, evaluating practice health and providing actionable insights for improvement. This ultimately creates an enhanced, unparalleled patient experience. Hiring Donna is like adding three world-class team members to the practice—a front office assistant, a marketing specialist, and a practice consultant.

For more information on CareCru and Donna, visit https://carecru.com/

