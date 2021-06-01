CareCru Appoints Terry Burns as Vice President of Sales

Former Straumann executive to scale sales efforts across the US

MIAMI, Fla., June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - CareCru , the creator of Donna®, a virtual dental practice assistant, announced the appointment of Terry Burns as Vice President of Sales North America. In this role, Burns will be responsible for scaling CareCru's sales efforts Globally with an initial focus on the US market.

"Terry's strong background in SaaS sales and the dental space will be a significant asset to CareCru," says Lonny McLean, CEO and Founder of CareCru. "We are thrilled to have such a dynamic leader with this level of industry experience join our leadership team."

Burns brings over 15 years' experience in managing sales teams and software operations to his new role at CareCru. Most recently, Burns held the role of Senior Regional Director at Straumann, the #1 brand in global dentistry. Burns led a high performing-team positioning Straumann's innovative premium brand to specialty and general dental practices throughout Florida and the Caribbean. Under his leadership Burns' team delivered significant client growth. Burns currently serves as the Vice President of Medical Mission of Mercy, USA, a non-profit organization that provides free surgical, medical, dental and vision care for the underprivileged in developing countries throughout Asia and Central America.

"I wholeheartedly believe that intelligent automation that delivers a premium patient experience will be the next big breakthrough in dentistry," says Burns. "Practices that can leverage AI and automation are well-positioned for future growth and innovation. I'm excited to be joining the CareCru team to help bring Donna™ to practices across the country."

CareCru is a growth and patient engagement platform for dental practices. CareCru's AI driven automation engine, Donna™, helps practices maximize their productivity and deliver an unparalleled patient experience. Hiring Donna is like adding three world-class team members to the practice - a front office assistant, a marketing specialist, and a practice consultant.

For more information on Donna and CareCru, visit https://carecru.com/

