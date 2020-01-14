CareDash is Honored in Built In Boston's Prestigious Best Small Companies to Work for List in 2020

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Jan. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CareDash today announced it was included on Built In Boston's list of Best Small Companies to Work for in 2020. Companies are selected based on data submitted by companies and their employees.

"CareDash is a great place to work thanks to our talented and enthusiastic team that's full of smart people collaborating to achieve professional and personal goals," said CareDash CEO Ted Chan. "We are proud to bring together the best and brightest in a fun and flexible environment."

team photo

Maria Christopoulos Katris, CEO and co-founder of Built In, said, "We extend our heartfelt congratulations to our 2020 honorees. Built In aims to change lives by connecting talented tech professionals with jobs they were born to do. These companies have become part of that mission because they stand for more than just the work they're doing. They stand for their people and purpose.

"We also extend our gratitude. These companies exemplify what it means to be an employer of choice for today's purpose-driven tech workforce. Writing about them inspires us daily and, in terms of our offering, gives us total confidence that the professionals who visit our websites will find work that gives them a strong sense of professional and personal meaning."

ABOUT CAREDASH

CareDash is the fastest-growing doctor review website, working to create transparency in the healthcare industry and transform the experience of finding a provider, practice or hospital. In addition to useful provider information and unfiltered reviews of doctors, dentists, therapists and other specialists, we present complex healthcare information and data in a comprehensive and clear manner. CareDash is hiring. Check out our current openings here.

ABOUT BUILT IN

Working in tech is a way of life. Built In helps people live it with purpose. Across the most vibrant tech hubs in the U.S., Built In helps tech professionals stay on top of tech news and trends, expand their networks and carve out futures at companies they believe in. Built In attracts a niche audience of one million tech professionals every month and, in 2019, the company hit a milestone, serving 1,100 companies annually. Built In recently launched BuiltIn.com, a national hub for tech trend coverage and resources to help professionals grow in their careers.

National Site: BuiltIn.com

Local Sites: BuiltInChicago.com | BuiltInLA.com | BuiltInColorado.com | BuiltInAustin.com | BuiltInNYC.com | BuiltInBoston.com | BuiltInSeattle.com | BuiltInSF.com

BEST PLACES TO WORK: METHODOLOGY

Built In's list rates companies algorithmically based on compensation data and employer benefits. Rank is determined by combining a company's score in each of these categories.

PRESS CONTACT

Olivia O'Connor

People Operations

(857) 320-4011

ooconnor@caredash.com

Related Images

caredash-team.jpg

CareDash Team

team photo

SOURCE CareDash