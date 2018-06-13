CareDash Surpasses 100,000 Verified Healthcare Provider Reviews

Almost 85 percent of consumers trust online reviews as much as personal recommendations, yet fake and unverified reviews are common practice in the healthcare review space. CareDash's team of data scientists execute artificial intelligence processes including statistical distribution modeling, risk modeling, language processing and scoring to guarantee that every review on the website is authentic. To further support these proprietary processes, CareDash also manually evaluates reviews to detect fraudulent submissions. The 100,000 plus verified reviews encompass multi-word written reviews and information on providers such as timeliness and bedside manner.

"This milestone positively reaffirms our mission of improving the transparency of healthcare information," said CareDash founder and chief executive officer Ted Chan. "Publishing more than 100,000 verified reviews provides patients with more trustworthy data than ever before, allowing them to make increasingly informed decisions regarding their care while at the same time protecting the reputation of providers."

Provider profiles on CareDash.com highlight many factors within the patient and provider relationship, such as:

Overall Rating : How would you rate your overall healthcare experience?

: How would you rate your overall healthcare experience? Communication: Did your provider communicate clearly and effectively?

Did your provider communicate clearly and effectively? Scheduling: How easy and efficient is it to schedule an appointment?

How easy and efficient is it to schedule an appointment? Staff: Were staff members friendly, patient and attentive?

Were staff members friendly, patient and attentive? Treatment : How satisfied are you with the treatment you received?

: How satisfied are you with the treatment you received? Bedside Manner: Was your provider respectful and professional when discussing medical concerns?

Was your provider respectful and professional when discussing medical concerns? Average Wait Time: How long did you wait before your physician saw you?

In recent months, CareDash enhanced individual provider profiles with the amount and type of gifts or payments accepted by healthcare providers from pharmaceutical and medical device companies, as well as the amounts from specific companies for specific drugs and medical devices. This update was made to further enhance consumers' first-of-its-kind transparency into the background and business dealings of healthcare providers by combining gifts or payments received with patient reviews, education, and professional credentials.

Headquartered in Cambridge, MA, CareDash.com is an online healthcare portal transforming the doctor review industry to make it more transparent and accessible for all patients regardless of their socio-economic background. Unlike other doctor review sites, CareDash does not influence, suppress or remove negative reviews in exchange for payment from providers. Unbeknownst to patients, existing doctor review sites accept payments from doctors to remove and hide negative reviews. CareDash also services more patients in the low-to-middle income range than leading patient review sites – many of whom have traditionally been ignored and underrepresented in this space.

