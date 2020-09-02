CaredFor Announces New Integration With Gateway Foundation, Fivebase And myAvatar

Gateway Foundation , a CaredFor client and treatment program with locations in Illinois, California and Delaware, was seeking a way to automatically invite patients and alumni into the app and collect outcomes data on patients post-discharge at very specific intervals. It was important to automate this process and store the information within their myAvatar EHR. Fivebase was able to use CaredFor's API to begin the integration process which was launched last month. Gateway Foundation was able to embark on this important and innovative work as the result of generous grant from SAMHSA and administered by the IL Department of Human Services, Division of Substance Use Prevention and Recovery.

"Gateway is investing in tools to help us better support our clients and become a life-long partner in their recoveries," said Eric Dean, Director of Research & Evaluation at Gateway Foundation. "In an industry where staying connected with alumni after they leave treatment is important, yet presents several challenges, this integration helps overcome many of those barriers. Keeping in touch with clients post-discharge will help us better measure their success over the long term. Additionally, we are able to adapt our programs to best meet our clients' changing needs as they inevitably evolve. During the pandemic, many people in recovery may feel isolated, so having a digital recovery community easily accessible via their smartphone has become even more valuable."

"We are excited to partner with Gateway Foundation and CaredFor where we can implement our interface technology and services to provide a seamless connection between electronic health record and aftercare services," said Mike Petrie, CEO of Fivebase. "Gateway's use of the CaredFor app in the delivery of these services is a cutting-edge initiative in the fight against relapse, and we are excited to be the technology partner to help enable the connection of these services. We continue to work together with clients, like Gateway Foundation, to find new and innovative ways to provide technology and services which improve the lives of the communities we serve."

"While it's still too early to have definitive outcome data, we are expecting to see several positive results from this integration," said Parker Polidor, CEO and Co-Founder of CaredFor. "Automation of invites will likely result in a greater conversion of alumni and patients to app users. Also, integration of the app into the patient experience should result in patient retention and higher app engagement. Additionally, it follows that the automation of assessments will produce higher completion rates."

CaredFor provides HIPAA-compliant technology helping treatment centers solve the challenge of patient and alumni engagement. CaredFor helps treatment centers collect valuable outcomes data, increase conversion rates, improve outcomes and drive referrals. CaredFor is always branded to the treatment center (a.k.a. "white labeling"). CaredFor is currently being used by more than 35,000 users at 150+ treatment centers in 32 states and Canada – and those numbers continue to increase.

SOURCE CaredFor