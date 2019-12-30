Career Advisor Biron Clark Named LinkedIn Top Voice in Job Search & Careers 2019

BOSTON, Dec. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Career advisor Biron Clark, a Massachusetts native, has been named one of the Top Voices in Job Search & Careers in 2019 by LinkedIn . It is the highest accolade a content creator can receive on LinkedIn and only 346 people out of more than 260 million users are awarded this honor.

"Everyday, more than 2 million posts stream through the LinkedIn feed. That's a lot of great conversations happening — and our LinkedIn Editors team set out to uncover some of the best professionals igniting those exchanges. The result is our 2019 #LinkedInTopVoices list. We've highlighted A collection of 346 members from around the world, talking about everything from how to ace a cold call to the future of machine learning to what makes a resume standout," wrote Laura Lorenzetti Soper, Senior Editor, Special Projects at LinkedIn.

To assess the top voices on the LinkedIn platform globally, a blend of qualitative and quantitative indicators are used, beginning with a custom algorithm from the LinkedIn Data Science team. From there, the results are carefully curated by the LinkedIn Editors.

"Over the past year, LinkedIn has become the most effective place for me to share ideas, engage in meaningful discussions with readers, and make a measurable impact with my advice," explains Clark. "It's fantastic to be recognized for the job search and career advice that I've shared in 2019."

According to LinkedIn, Clark uses his prior experience as a recruiter to offer detailed, practical advice and resources for job seekers. Whether he's addressing applying for jobs , preparing for interviews , or how to advance your career faster , Clark's insights show job seekers they have power and control in their job search. Follow Biron Clark on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/in/biron or visit https://careersidekick.com .

About Biron Clark

Biron Clark is a former executive recruiter and highly sought-after job search and career advice expert. His website, Career Sidekick , is read by more than one million people per month and has been mentioned in INC, Forbes, Business Insider, CNBC, Yahoo Finance, and more. He has been advising job seekers since 2012 on how to think differently in their job search and land high-paying, competitive jobs in less time and with less stress.

