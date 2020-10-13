Career-Enhancing Book by Fortune 500 Purpose Advisor Bea Boccalandro Helps Any Worker in Any Job Make Work Meaningful

NEW YORK, and SAN CLEMENTE, Calif., Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Morgan James' new release, Do Good At Work: How Simple Acts of Social Purpose Drive Success and Wellbeing by Bea Boccalandro, helps modern employees find job satisfaction, boost workplace performance, propel their careers and deepen personal wellness. It's available for preorder now through all major outlets (at www.DoGoodAtWork.com) and releases on November 24, 2020.

Bea Boccalandro Do Good At Work: How Simple Acts of Social Purpose Drive Success and Wellbeing

"This year's economic slowdown, stay-at-home workdays and social unrest have led people to reflect on the significance of their work more than ever. The 70 million Americans who have concluded that their work lacks compelling meaning, per research findings, can do something about it," says Bea Boccalandro, who has advised Disney, FedEx and Toyota on workplace purpose. Do Good At Work weaves scientific evidence, captivating stories and over 100 examples into concrete, simple and feasible ways for anyone in any job to do work that matters.

Do Good At Work, Bea Boccalandro's first book, is already sparking excitement among early readers. Adam Grant—the three-time New York Times bestselling author, host of the TED WorkLife podcast and professor at Wharton business school—named Do Good At Work one of his 30 recommended fall books; Jan Jones Blackhurst, member of the Caesars Entertainment Board of Directors and former Mayor of Las Vegas, says it's "riveting and vital;" and Cynthia Currin, Vice President at JBS International, placed it "among the best business books ever."

Bea Boccalandro has the credentials to help employees end their workweek feeling fulfilled. She has spent the last 20 years helping Fortune 500 brands make work meaningful for team members, teaching students at world-class universities about purpose in business, and delivering speeches on igniting workplace purpose across the world.

She even found a way to launch Do Good At Work in a purpose-rich manner. Those who preorder the book get to choose among three gifts, one of which is having Bea pick up beach trash in their name for six minutes. If she runs out of available time to complete every participant's mini cleanup, Bea will instead start donating $6 to the Surfrider Foundation in their name. Either way, her book launch is supporting the health of our oceans. Learn more about the author's creative book launch at www.DoGoodAtWork.com.

About The Author:

Bea Boccalandro is founder and president of VeraWorks, a global consulting firm specializing in workplace purpose. She's helped dozens of large and small businesses—including Caesars Entertainment, IBM, HP, Levi's, PwC, TOMS Shoes and QVC—ignite purpose in the workplace. Her presentations across over 100 countries and teaching at Georgetown University and the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, have inspired tens of thousands of people to make their work more meaningful. She splits her time between San Clemente, California, and Park City, Utah.

More About This Title:

Do Good At Work: How Simple Acts of Social Purpose Drive Success and Wellbeing by Bea Boccalandro will be released by Morgan James Publishing on November 24, 2020. Do Good At Work—ISBN 9781642797527—has 220 pages and is being sold as a trade paperback for $16.95.

