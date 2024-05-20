Career Fair • Open-to-the-Public • Renaissance Waverly Atlanta • Saturday June 29th, 2024, 9:30AM--1:30PM

Job seekers may upload their résumé here: https://www.diversityinwholesaling.com/resume-upload. The AWD Annual Career Fair is complimentary to ALL job seekers, career changers & students. Please join us!

The 2023 AWD National Career Fair features:

Over 40 major finance industry firms—including Invesco, Brighthouse, MassMutual, TruStage, Ameriprise, Lincoln Financial, JPMorgan, Jackson Financial, PIMCO, Symetra, Pacific Life, Sammons, Protective, T. Rowe Price , Equitable, Western & Southern, Empower, and many more!

Hiring for all positions and departments—including sales, marketing, IT, administrative, operations, accounting, security, legal, HR, and more!

Hiring for all locations—locally, across the US, internationally, virtual "work-from-home" positions, hybrid positions, full-time, part-time, and internship roles!

In-person attendees can meet with talent professionals and hiring managers face-to-face and submit their resumes by hand. Online attendees can meet with talent professionals virtually, in real time, and submit their resumes virtually. Job seekers and students register today!

AWD recruiting efforts—including our job board (diversityinwholesaling.com/jobs), resume database (diversityinwholesaling.com/resume-upload), and previous career fairs—have helped hundreds of job seekers find rewarding careers since our founding in February 2016.

This year's event will also support Atlanta-area non-profit the James. M Dixon Foundation (thejamesmdixonfoundationinc.com)

About The Association for Wholesaling Diversity

AWD is the world's first advocacy group for black financial services wholesalers. Founded in February 2016, AWD today boasts over 600 members—every black wholesaler, key accounts, and advanced markets professional representing every company, channel, region, and product in the global finance industry.

AWD Mission:

Strengthen our community of black wholesalers.

Enhance the ongoing professional development of black wholesalers.

Improve career advancement outcomes for black wholesalers.

Increase recruitment of black job seekers & career changers into our black wholesaler community.

The Association for Wholesaling Diversity (AWD) is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization focused on the success and recruitment of black professionals in intermediary finance distribution (i.e. - wholesaling, key accounts & advanced sales) career paths. For more information, please visit: diversityinwholesaling.org

