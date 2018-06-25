Career Girls® Launches New Website Careergirls.org

Experience the interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/8353151-career-girls-launches-new-website/

Research shows girls are more likely to consider careers in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) if they see someone successful who looks like them in those fields.

Careergirls.org focuses on STEM because they are the jobs of the future. The new site is designed so girls of all income levels and cultural backgrounds can be inspired by real women in these fields and other professions, and imagine all that they can achieve.

"We're excited to reveal the revamped Careergirls.org, now including over 140 career pages, more college majors to research and a greater emphasis on our growing 'Empowerment Lesson' video library," said Linda Calhoun, Career Girls Executive Producer. "We've also added a 'career quiz' that helps girls discover fields of interest and created the ability to search by 'career clusters,' making it easier for girls and educators to engage with our resources."

Closing the Imagination Gap for Girls Around the World

The new website includes:

Career Guidance Videos – Adding to the largest collection of short career videos (over 10,000) at every point in the career life cycle – updated weekly. Users can now search for more than 500 diverse women role models, by all of the major U.S. career clusters, sharing experiences and insights on different professions.

– Adding to the largest collection of short career videos (over 10,000) at every point in the career life cycle – updated weekly. Users can now search for more than 500 diverse women role models, by all of the major U.S. career clusters, sharing experiences and insights on different professions. Free Career Quiz – Discover careers you might like and how to prepare for them.

– Discover careers you might like and how to prepare for them. Career Discovery Tools – Learn about a specific career and what it takes to achieve it.

– Learn about a specific career and what it takes to achieve it. "Empowerment Lesson" Videos & Curriculum – Learn valuable soft skills and explore what it's like to have a career in a particular field through short, thematic videos from Careergirls.org role models who share straight-to-the-point insights and advice. Each video is paired with a professionally developed curriculum.

Careergirls.org also features college prep resources and real-girl testimonials about the career exploration journey.

ABOUT CAREER GIRLS

Career Girls® is a free, non-commercial, online platform that showcases video clips of diverse women role models sharing career and educational advice to inspire young girls to expand their horizons, improve their academic performance and dream big about their futures. Launched in 1996, Career Girls is a 501(c)(3) tax-exempt, non-profit organization.

