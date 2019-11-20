Career Management Advisors| CMA Consulting Appoints Nancy Wilson Managing Director

"I am pleased to welcome Nancy Wilson to our team," said Linda Willis, CEO and Founder of CMA Consulting. "Nancy brings an extraordinary capacity as a connector with business development talent and an extensive background in financial services and asset management. Her strategic thinking, market insight and ability to execute will benefit clients seeking an M&A advisor or talent resources. In her new role, Nancy will contribute to the strategic direction of CMA Consulting and enhance our expanding capabilities."

Nancy Wilson brings over three decades of industry experience in financial services holding leadership roles in New York, San Francisco and Boston. Wilson started her career on Wall Street in Institutional Sales and Trading for global brands and built a reputation as a new business development professional executing strategic priorities for investment firms and building trusted relationships with sophisticated clients and consultants throughout the United States. She has excelled at raising capital for asset managers, delivering innovative solutions and driving growth for family offices and wealth advisors.

About Career Management Advisors

Career Management Advisors, CMA Consulting, https://www.cma.consulting/ provides experienced insight and expert counsel to financial services professionals and businesses for growth, transition and succession. With offices in NY, Atlanta and Boston, we bring years of real world, actual "sat in the seat" professional experience in the financial services industry. Clients benefit from our unique combination of valuable perspectives gained from serving in senior executive leadership, field management and sales roles representing global banks, brokerage and investment firms, and private wealth managers. With expertise in law, business strategy and execution, we partner with our clients and deliver a holistic consulting experience to help them achieve desired results. We focus on three areas:

Mergers & Acquisitions for both RIA Buyers & Sellers

Placement, Retained Search & Recruiting for Financial Services Firms & Professionals

Business Strategy Consulting

