Career Opportunities Await at Goodsurf Dallas

DALLAS, April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Goodsurf, an innovative venture from Urban Entertainment Concepts, on a mission to revolutionize the intersection between sports and hospitality, announced today that it is hiring for several positions throughout its Dallas venue. With one of the most accessible and authentic surf wave technologies, citywave® –Goodsurf's wholly-owned and proprietary technology–aims to break down the barrier of surfing into an inclusive environment for patrons to experience. There's entertainment for everyone with activities, a bar and restaurant, and an enjoyable beer garden.

"At Goodsurf, we believe everything is better by the water," said Goodsurf CEO Zach Shor. "Our first venue is rapidly nearing completion, and the vibrant culture we're fostering here will be electrifying. We're eager to attract top talent from the DFW area who are passionate about great service and helping to build a fun and inclusive culture. We're new, so we're looking for associates who are excited about our mission and want to grow with us as we grow."

Available positions include bartenders, servers, hosts, barbacks, wave attendants, line cooks, front-of-house and back-of-house managers, and many more. Deep Ellum's new 35,000-square-foot Goodsurf venue is at 317 S. Second Avenue in Dallas, TX. Interested candidates can apply online via the company's website. Hired associates will enjoy surfing, eating, drinking, medical benefits, discounts, and more.

On-the-spot interviews will be held at the Hickory Street Annex from 11 AM to 7 PM on May 6 and 7, 9 AM to 3 PM on May 8, and 11 AM to 7 PM on May 9 and 10. They are first come, first served. Please park on the street only (if you use the parking lot, you may be towed). Please bring a resume and be prepared to wow us with your fantastic personality!

ABOUT GOODSURF

Goodsurf, an innovative venture under the location-based entertainment holding company of Urban Entertainment Concepts, aims to revolutionize the intersection between sports and hospitality. Our commitment lies in providing not just a service but an unforgettable transformation that combines accessible surfing, immersive ambiance, delectable cuisine, and a vibrant bar scene. Whether you're a surfing enthusiast seeking the thrill of the waves or a connoisseur of delicious and unique food, we have something for everyone.

